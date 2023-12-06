FREE PODCAST 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview Salina de la Renta, review MLW Fusion 193, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview manager, wrestler, and producer extraordinaire Salina de la Renta ahead of MLW’s One Shot PLE on Thursday, December 7. De la Renta talks about her ambitions as the manager of Promociones Dorado, being a producer in and out of wrestling, and her upcoming match with Ichiban. MLW week continues with a review of Fusion Episode 193 from November 30, with a main event of the World Titan Federation vs. Bomaye Fight Club, Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball in a Thumbtack Pit of Death Match, and an overabundance of the WTF faction. For VIP listeners, they check out matches featuring Wrestling Coast to Coast favorites from GCW’s What Is Your Choice: Masha Slamovich vs. Hot Sauce Tracy Williams and Violence Is Forever facing The Mane Event.

