NXT Ratings Report (12/5): Total viewership compared to Collision and Dynamite, comparison to year-ago, plus 14 week averages

Last night’s (12/6) episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 626,000 viewers, down from 659,000 last week and i line with the 622,000 the week before that. The average since the start of September is 745,000, so it’s well below that level in recent weeks.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 534,000 viewers. The same 14 week period last year averaged 664,000, so this year is well above that.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, in line with 0.18 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.17 rating.

For some perspective, AEW Collision on Saturday drew 451,000 viewers, over 200,000 fewer viewers than NXT last night, but last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew 858,000 viewers, nearly 200,000 more viewers than NXT last night.

