Progress Wrestling announces second-ever show outside of the U.K. coming up WrestleMania weekend next year in Pennsylvania

Progress Wrestling announced today that it has scheduled the second-ever non-U.K.-based live event on Apr. 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pa. at Penns Landing Caterers with a 3 p.m. start time.

“Those attending will be so close to not just U.S. historical landmarks but wrestling heritage, as the ECW Arena is just five minutes from the venue,” Progress co-owner Lee McAteer said in a press release issued to PWTorch. “You can run the Rocky steps, which are just 10 minutes away, and after all that, you’ll probably be hungry for the famous Pat’s Cheesesteaks within walking distance! Returning to the U.S is an important step for Progress Wrestling”

Details on schedules, ticket packages, partners, and additional information will be released soon.

“This one-time-only chance to witness our first Chapter show since Mardi Graps in New Orleans – which was five years ago now – is such an exciting opportunity for our U.S. fans,” said co-owner Martyn Best. “The Collective, spanning from April 4 to April 6, will feature shows from renowned promotions like GCW, DEFY, DDT, and TJPW streaming on FITE TV. Moreover, it is more fantastic content for our own Demand Progress Plus viewing experience.”

Progress Wrestling was founded in 2012. After a shutsdown, Progress was re-launched in 2022 under the new ownership of Lee McAteer and Martyn Best. Former Progress Champions include Walter (Gunther in WWE), Toni Storm, Pete Dunne (Butch in WWE), Cara Noir, Jonathan Gresham, Big Damo, Will Ospreay, Matt Riddle, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Dennis, CCK, Grizzled Young Veterans, Trent Seven, and Aussie Open.

For more on Progress Wrestling, visit their website HERE.

