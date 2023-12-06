AEW Continental Classic Round-up – Week TWO: Assessing the tournament so far and looking ahead to this week’s match-ups

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The second week of the Continental Classic is the books folks and what a week it was. We got some good if slightly unsurprising results in the Gold League while the Blue League continued to be a little more interesting.

Gold League

This past Wednesday we saw Jon Moxley battle Jay Lethal. Lethal once again showed off his technical prowess, focusing on a knee Mox tweaked early in the match. Mox looked to have the match won after a Paradigm Shift, lariat, piledriver combo but Lethal kicked out. Mox immediately transitioned into a bulldog choke for the win.

Next up, Rush and Mark Briscoe had the exact kind of match you’d expect between a wrestler who likes to hit people really hard and a wrestler with a screw loose. They lit into each other, both eager to get off zero. Ultimately, Rush won with the Bull’s Horns.

The final match of the Gold League saw Swerve Strickland battle Jay White. These two had the best match of the tournament so far. It was back and forth battle. Swerve saw White’s low blow attempt coming, blocked it, and then executed a Swerve Stomp for a two. White hit the Blade Runner, but Swerve rolled underneath the bottom rope. When White attempted a second Blade Runner, Swerve did a 360-degree roll, landed on top of White and leveraged him into a clean pin fall. Swerve out wrestled Switchblade which is the name of the game.

Going into this week the Gold League standings are Swerve and Mox tied at 6, Rush and White tied for second with 3, and Briscoe and Lethal still chasing their first points.

Jon Moxley battles Rush with both guys still very much alive in their block. Also, Jay White takes on Jay Lethal and Swerve goes toe-to-toe with Mark Briscoe. Both Briscoe and Lethal face the possibility of being mathematically eliminated from winning the tournament if they lose so both men will be highly motivated. If I had to pick a potential upset, I’d Briscoe over Swerve, but I don’t think the chances are high given that Swerve has been on such a roll as of late.

Blue League

The Blue League continues to be where the stories are. Brody and Claudio beat the brakes of off each other in a very physical match. Proving he is indeed a freak of nature, Claudio hit both a pop-up uppercut and a big swing on the big man. In the end, Brody won with a hard lariat aided by his cast.

Next up, Andrade and Garcia had a fast-paced technical clash. Garcia tried to tap Andrade out with various submissions including his Dragon Tamer. Andrade pulled out the win with his hammerlock DDT, but Garcia proved once again to be quite scrappy.

This week’s Blue League action concluded with Bryan Danielson battling Eddie Kingston. Danielson wrestled with special adjustable patch over his still healing eye that slipped down to the point where he was virtually wrestling the match blindfolded. Still, he proved how good he is, engaging Eddie in a physical back and forth slobberknocker. Eddie refused to die, fighting on his knees until Bryan finally put him down with the Busaiku knee.

As of right now Brody King is atop the Blue League all by himself with 6 points. Danielson, Claudio, and Andrade are in a three-way tie for second with 3 points. Garcia and Kingston are still at zero.

In Eddie’s case, it’s a critical situation. He risked everything and now he’s no longer in control of his own destiny. Not only does he have to win out, but he has to hope that Danielson loses at least three matches (Brody is essentially un-catchable at this point) because Danielson owns the tiebreaker over him if it were to come to that. His match next week with Claudio and Danielson’s match with Andrade loom large.

