NXT HITS & MISSES (12/5): Wes Less promo, Perez vs. Hail vs. Henley vs. Kiana, Meta Four vs. Alpha Academy, Nikita Lyons returns, Tatum Paxley, Axiom vs. Frazer, more

HITS

Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James: Hit

An incredible match between these four ladies, who I think are all under utilized (I still say that with the depth of the NXT Women’s division, a secondary title would not be a bad thing a.k.a. North American Championship). From a personal standpoint, I’m happy that Fallon got the win: she’s been a sentimental favorite of mine for some time. Well worked match overall.

Wes Lee Promo: Hit

I went into this promo thinking it was a work, but after seeing what seemed to be actual emotion from Wes and hearing the news, my heart went out to the guy. After just returning, that he has to go off for 8 to 12 months. This guy has been an absolute workhorse. Nothing but positive thoughts from on his recovery from his upcoming back surgery.

Men’s Breakout Tournament Vignette: Hit

You know I also dig videos that give us a look at upcoming Superstars, rather just tossing them out there with no fanfare

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley: Minor Hit

Rough at times, but it came around towards the end. But, I will say…

Tatum Paxley: Major Hit

Full disclosure: I have a thing for mysterious Goth women, so this new character reveal from Tatum automatically captured my attention! Her ‘fascination’ with Lyra Valkyria is reminiscent of the Mickey James/Trish Stratus angle and I love it. She has a bit of Bray Wyatt in her act, so that gets a gold star from me, as well. Interested in seeing where her character goes from here.

Meta Four vs. Alpha Academy: Hit

A match that was well received by this viewer and the crowd in attendance. Simple advancement of Gable more than likely getting another crack at Noam Dar, but highlight of the match: Lash Legend slamming Otis!

Nikita Lyons returns: Hit

Remember me saying that mysterious Goth women caught my attention? Well, so does Nikita. Hopefully her time away has given her the chance to polish her ability in the ring

Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs: Hit

Man, does Eddy Thorpe lose a lot or what? A bit of a surprise with Bate picking up the win, but that’s not a complaint. I have been high on Bate since discovering him on NXT: UK. At Deadline, I wouldn’t mind seeing Bate pick up the win, but I have to say that a Briggs win wouldn’t hurt my feelings. Briggs is a guy I see getting a push sooner than later

MISSES

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer: Minor Miss

This was a solid Miss, until the announcement that their match would be moved to Deadline. These two can go and it should be an amazing match, especially if they give them the time. I’m also hoping for a Frazer heel turn eventually.

Mirrored Brawls: Miss

Even though it caused the match to end (see my other Miss), I was okay with the women continuing brawling out to the ringside area. I wasn’t a fan of the men following suit.

