VIP AUDIO 12/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (12-5-2005): Flair’s road rage allegation, Jeff Jarrett undercutting TNA’s chances to grow, WWE’s questionable decisions on-air, Russo’s book, more (130 min.)

The publicity in North Carolina that week regarding Ric Flair’s alleged road rage incident and the details of his divorce papers.

Analysis of the Smackdown Special and the angle featuring Eddie Guerrero references and his car being blown up with references to Undertaker “rising from the grave.”

Further analysis of what the mindset is within WWE that is leading to such questionable decisions (such as using the term “n—a” on the air this week), and how the focus on quarterly stock performance is partially to blame.

A preliminary review of Vince Russo’s new book.

The departure of Frank Dickerson from TNA management

A rant about Jeff Jarrett’s undercutting of the chance of TNA making it as a viable full-time alternative to WWE.

