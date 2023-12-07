FREE PODCAST 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Christian vs. Copeland with Nick Wayne mom, Continental Classic tournament developments, Toni Storm, live callers, mailbag (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including reaction to the Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland main event with the angle with Nick Wayne’s mom Shayna at the end. Also, analysis of the Continental Classic’s third week, Toni Storm, the MJF-Hangman Page promo and angle afterwards, and more with live callers and email interaction throughout.
