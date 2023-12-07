FREE PODCAST 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Christian vs. Copeland with Nick Wayne mom, Continental Classic tournament developments, Toni Storm, live callers, mailbag (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including reaction to the Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland main event with the angle with Nick Wayne’s mom Shayna at the end. Also, analysis of the Continental Classic’s third week, Toni Storm, the MJF-Hangman Page promo and angle afterwards, and more with live callers and email interaction throughout.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO