FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: The perplexing Daniel Bryan pro-environment heel persona, being on the right side of history, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-5-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks. They discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, an on-site correspondent, and then later answer email questions. This show features topics such as heels advocating for alcohol moderation, reducing plastic water bottles, and avoiding factory farmed animal products in Texas’s most liberal and blue city, Austin. Also, “being on the right side of history,” more with Charlotte, Asuka, and Becky Lynch, another Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy match, Miz vs. A.J. Styles, pancakes being tipped over, and much more.
