VIP AUDIO 12/7 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Punk-Reigns feud, should AEW pay Drew twice what they paid Copeland, Sasha Banks, Higher Power, KO’s reaction to Punk, McMahon, NXT Breakout Tournament, more (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

More talk about “No Scrubs” and “No Pigeons.”

Does it seem the groundwork is being laid in WWE for a return of Sasha Banks?

Was last week’s Raw with C.M. Punk’s return below par and a missed opportunity to win over lapsed fans?

Revisiting the Higher Power storyline.

Would Drew McIntyre be worth twice whatever AEW is paying Adam Copeland?

A listener who watched Raw because of Punk evaluated whether WWE feels different these days

Does Dave Meltzer hurt his credibility the way he responds to criticism of his star ratings on Twitter/X?

With Q.T. Marshall gone from AEW, does AEW have any remaining affiliation with a developmental program?

Was MJF’s injury really part of his and AEW’s bad luck?

Were wrestlers not booked in the Continental Classic because they didn’t want to do jobs?

Some Washington Commanders talk

Any WrestleMania 41 location updates?

Was Kevin Owens unprofessional in how he responded to questions about Punk relative to how Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes did?

Is Todd’s view on Shinsuke Nakamura consistent over the years?

Some Yakuza talk

Which recently released WWE wrestler would make the best Devil reveal in AEW?

What’s with Tony Khan’s “put your money where your mouth is” comment? And what did Q.T. Marshall mean when he said AEW was becoming too much like New Japan?

Recollections of WWE Capital Carnage

Will WrestleMania take place in the U.K. some day?

Do Todd and Wade collect wrestling memorabilia?

Early favorite for the NXT Breakout tournament?

Will Steve Austin return to weekly podcasting?

Are there that many wrestlers left in WWE that were around last time Punk was?

Should Punk turn heel and Roman Reigns turn face as a result of Punk trashing WWE?

Did Vince McMahon force his way back into WWE late last year because things were going so well without him and he resented that?

Thoughts on talk of an NDA between Punk and Tony Khan.

Will Tony Khan ever give up booking in AEW, especially in light of ongoing gaps in logic? Are veteran wrestlers with a lot of knowledge just checked out now from helping him?

