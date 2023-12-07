VIP AUDIO 12/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): NXT Deadline preview and analysis of the build, CM Punk, Orton, MJF, Continental Classic, UFC, WWE & AEW TV reviews, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of Smackdown including the Randy Orton courting
- Review of Raw including Seth Rollin defending against Jey Uso
- NXT TV review including a case why it’s as illogically booked as anything on national cable today
- Full preview of Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE
- AEW Rampage review
- AEW Collision review including the latest Continental Classic matches
- AEW Dynamite review including the MJF heelish promo and attack angle, Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, and latest tournament matches
- A review of UFC Fight Night including a strong undercard
