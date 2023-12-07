News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): NXT Deadline preview and analysis of the build, CM Punk, Orton, MJF, Continental Classic, UFC, WWE & AEW TV reviews, more (76 min.)

December 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Review of Smackdown including the Randy Orton courting
  • Review of Raw including Seth Rollin defending against Jey Uso
  • NXT TV review including a case why it’s as illogically booked as anything on national cable today
  • Full preview of Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE
  • AEW Rampage review
  • AEW Collision review including the latest Continental Classic matches
  • AEW Dynamite review including the MJF heelish promo and attack angle, Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, and latest tournament matches
  • A review of UFC Fight Night including a strong undercard

