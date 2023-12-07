FREE PODCAST 12/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-5-2013) Could Triple H really walk out of TLC as Unified Champ? Could AAA make it big in the U.S.? What’s with Stephanie McMahon’s new title? Is Magnus a good lead heel for TNA? (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-5-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosted solo talking with live calls and answering email questions on a wide range of topics including TLC’s main event and whether Triple H could walk out of TLC as the Unified Champion, WWE Network, could Magnus (Nick Aldis) be a good heel for TNA, Stephanie McMahon’s new corporate title, could AAA be a big success in the U.S., and more.

Then a bonus episode of the PWTorch Livecast from ten years ago (12-9-2013), PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast discuss with live callers Raw, the Slammys, TLC, WrestleCade, hot topics from WWE and TNA, and much more.

