12/9 NXT DEADLINE RESULTS: Wells’s report on Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin, Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, more

DECEMBER 9, 2023

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. AT TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Torch subscribers can check out a VIP roundtable later as Bruce Hazelwood, Nate Lindberg and I break down our thoughts.

-On the pre-show, Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer.

-“Sexy Boy” played Shawn Michaels out to the ring to a good pop. He asked the audience “Are you ready?” in the old DX singsong voice. CM Punk’s music played, bringing him out after it was heavily hinted on X. Punk said he didn’t mean to step all over HBK’s gimmick and asked if he wanted to ask everyone to Suck It. HBK said “nice hoodie,” in reference to Punk wearing a Bret Hart hoodie. They said if Punk can make up with Triple H, anything is possible. Punk took a selfie with Michaels because he grew up watching him. Punk talked about whether he would be joining Raw or SmackDown, or if the newest NXT Superstar was named CM Punk. Punk’s music played, abruptly ending the scene. Not a bad moment for the crowd, though it came off as purposeless.

-A voice-over woman hyped the coming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.