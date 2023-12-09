VIP AUDIO 12/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (12-9-2005): Ric Flair’s mug shot shown on Raw, media reaction to WWE’s renewed steroid testing, Dixie Carter on drug use in TNA, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 9, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

A detailed review of key happenings on WWE including showing the mug shot of Ric Flair’s arrest.

The publicity for WWE’s planned steroid testing.

Dixie Carter’s comments about drugs in TNA.

This Sunday’s TNA PPV line-up.

A few items from Smackdown.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

