AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/9): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

December 9, 2023

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,852 tickets were distributed.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade el Idolo – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match
  • Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale
  • Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega
  • Wardlow vs. Willie Mack
  • Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

