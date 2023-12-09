AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/9): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, December 9, 2023
Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,852 tickets were distributed.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade el Idolo – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale
- Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega
- Wardlow vs. Willie Mack
- Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/2): Keller’s report on Continental Classic matches with Danielson vs. Kingston, Claudio vs. Brody, Garcia vs. Andrade
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ethan Page recalls the AEW match that was the scariest moment of his career, requesting to be part of ROH, his run with American Top Team
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.