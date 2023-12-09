AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/9): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,852 tickets were distributed.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade el Idolo – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

Wardlow vs. Willie Mack

Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

