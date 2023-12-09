News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team Member Chris DeJoseph on how Triple H differs from Vince creatively, Benoit conspiracies, Stephanie’s new title, WWE Network plans, WM30 line-up (96 min.)

December 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-6-2013), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team Member Chris DeJoseph discussing WWE Network plans, WrestleMania 30 line-up, Chris Benoit conspiracies, Stephanie McMahon’s new title, how Triple H differs from Vince McMahon creatively, and more.

