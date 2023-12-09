VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #788 (December 13, 2003): The Rock to return to WWE, Bruce Mitchell on Fairplay, Bill Apter Torch Talk begins, McNeill on Hogan, Nash, and WrestleMania 20, Powell’s TNA Depth Chart

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #788 cover-dated December 13, 2003: This issue begins with a Cover Story headlined: The Rock returns to Raw, confirms he’ll be part of WM20… On Topic with Jason Powell: TNA Depth Chart: Which wrestlers should be pushed most… McNeill Factor: The Past and The Future: Hogan, Nash, WM20… A Bruce Mitchell feature column on Jonny Fairplay, a long-time friend finding unlikely fame… Torch Talk with Bill Apter, pt. 1: “The magazines looked trashy with half-naked women and blood”… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, and more…

