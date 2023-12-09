AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/8) Danielson vs. Garcia in Continental Classic tournament match, Cassidy vs. Angelico for AEW International Title, plus Abadon, Hobbs & Takeshita

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 8, 2023

RECORDED AT THE BELL CENTRE IN MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Ian Riccoboni, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Ian Riccoboni welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Hook & Danhausen) vs. ANGELICO (w/Serpentico) – AEW International Championship

Cassidy and Angelico traded moves in the early going until Cassidy took Angelico down to the mat and gave the crowd a thumbs up. Angelico whipped Cassidy into the corner but Cassidy fired back with a spinning DDT as Angelico rolled to the outside. Angelico ran back into the ring and nailed Cassidy with a kick to the stomach. All that did was rile up Cassidy who went sloth mode and took out Angelico before grabbing at his own knee. Angelico took advantage and clipped Cassidy’s knee which sent him outside. Angelico followed and focused on Cassidy’s knee before tossing him back into the ring.

Angelico locked in a leg submission, then pulled back into a bow and arrow. Cassidy slowly tried making his way out of things before Angelico rolled over back into the hold. [c]

Angelico clipped Cassidy’s knee yet again before ramming him into the turnbuckle and slamming him into the mat. Angelico covered for a two count. The two countered into pin attempts until Cassidy hit a stunner, then Beach Break. Cassidy called for Orange Punch but Serpentico grabbed his foot which allowed Angelico to hit a pump kick. Danhausen tripped up Angelico the Serpentico ran toward Danhausen but flew through the ropes.

Danhausen cursed Angelico as Cassidy rolled him up but Angelico kicked out and sent Cassidy into Danhausen. Angelico locked in another leg submission as Serpentico had Danhausen in a hold on the floor. Cassidy put his hands into his pockets then rolled toward the ropes for the break. Serpentico tried to hit Cassidy but Danhausen nailed him.

Angelico yanked on Cassidy’s leg but Cassidy rolled into a pin attempt for two. Cassidy hit Orange Punch for the win. [c]

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Thankfully we were given some sort of reason as to why Angelico received this title shot; some ROH winning streak. That aside, this was a fun match that showed us what Angelico can bring to the table while giving Cassidy another nice title defense.)

(2) ABADON vs. TRISH ADORA

Abadon begged Adora to hit her and she obliged. Adora rammed Abadon into the turnbuckle to no effect. Adora followed up with a series of chops that seemed to do the trick as Adora whipped Abadon to the mat and synched in a submission. Abadon bit Adora to break the hold. Adora kept the offense on with a kick to the face then whipped Abadon into the corner. Abadon fired out of it with a double kick to the mat.

Abadon nailed Adora with a series of shots to the back of the head then choked her against the ropes. Adora came back with a pump kick but Abadon came back with a number of kicks then hit her leg DDT for the win.

WINNER: Abandon in 3:30

– After the match, the lights went out and Julia Hart appeared with her TBS title. She laid the title in front of Abadon who picked it up. The lights went out again. When they came back on, Hart and the title were gone.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR KINDA RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. A good showing by both in a short timeframe. That said, are there no better options for Julia Hart to defend her title than Abadon?)

– A video package aired showing the history between Mercedes Martinez and Willow Nightingale.

(3) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & MATT SYDAL

Callis joined commentary for this match. Hobbs faced off with Daniels to start things off. Daniels chopped Hobbs to no effect. He tried again before begging Hobbs to hit his own. Daniels ducked and hit Hobbs with a series of shots before Hobbs dropped him. Hobbs slammed Daniels then rammed him into the corner. Takeshita made the tag and hit a senton off the ropes right onto Daniels. Daniels hit a jaw breaker then tagged in Sydal who nailed Takeshita with a series of kicks. Takeshita caught Sydal but Sydal reversed into a takedown. [c]

Hobbs hit a powerslam on Sydal for a two count as Hobbs only covered Sydal with one foot. Takeshita tagged back in as Sydal quickly took him down then hit a rising knee strike. Hobbs missed a charge which allowed Daniels to make the tag. Daniels fired up at Hobbs until Hobbs threw him into the corner. Hobbs hit Daniels with a huge running clothesline then hit his spinebuster. Hobbs lowered his straps then hit his finishing slam for the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Good showing for the Don Callis Family but why oh why are they being relegated to Rampage? Please, Tony, between things like this and the Women’s division, certain things need changing.)

– Renee was backstage with Top Flight and Action Andretti. They accepted Penta’s challenge for a trios match.

(4) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. DANIEL GARCIA – Continental Classic Blue League

Garica arrived in his old wrestling tights. The two locked up as Danielson pulled Garcia down. Garcia reversed into an arm lock that he kept in as Danielson tried to break it a number of times. Danielson threw Garcia back to break the hold. Danielson attempted a rollup pin that Garcia kicked out of and attempted a few of his own to no avail. Garcia tried for the Dragon Tamer early but Danielson made the ropes.

Danielson rolled under the ropes which allowed the ref to push Garcia back. The two locked up again before Danielson kicked away at Garcia’s legs. With Garcia on the mat, Danielson continued to kick away. Garcia fired back with a series of shots and chops which laid Danielson in the corner. Garcia followed up with a running kick to the face. Garcia wrapped Danielson in the corner and hit a running dropkick to the face before going for a pin attempt. Danielson hit a German suplex to even things up. [c]

Danielson hit Garcia with a number of kicks to the chest as Garcia continued to get back up. Garcia fired up and started nailing Danielson before the two went back and forth. Garcia hit a suplex out of nowhere for two. Danielson locked in a submission as he laid in a number of elbow shots. Garcia continued to fight back before Danielson rolled on top of him and nailed Garcia with a series of right hands.

Garcia dropped to the mat to avoid Danielson’s running knee. Garcia popped up and locked in his Dragon Tamer. Garcia bent back too far which allowed Danielson to break the hold. Garcia popped up again and hit a piledriver for a two count. Garcia kicked Danielson in the face multiple times, then kicked away at Danielson who was on the mat. Garcia danced in the corner before getting hit with Danielson’s running knee for a two count. Danielson kicked away at Garcia’s face, then locked in the LeBell Lock. Garcia tried to break it but Danielson synched it in harder as Garcia faded and was knocked out.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 15:30

(Moynahan’s Take: An awesome awesome match. I think the story for Garcia now is clearly that he’s morphing into a pro wrestler as he continues to lose every match in this tournament. Good storytelling here and a heckuva match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’ll trade you the first 45 minutes of this show for the last 15 any day of the week. I just hope a good amount of people go out of their way to watch that main event since it’s unfortunately stuck on Rampage. This Continental Classic has been a welcomed addition to now every AEW show, and I hope the fun continues with a satisfying outcome. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

