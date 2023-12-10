FREE PODCAST 12/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Maitland & McClelland: Continental Classic with Danielson vs. Andrade, Claudio vs. Kingston, Page vs. Omega, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland guest host for Wade Keller to discuss AEW Collision including two great matches in the Continental Classic tournament, Brian Danielson’s poor eye, Eddie Kingston’s crisis of confidence, home town heroes failing, why spooky wrestlers can’t co-exist, some fun promos, a serious lack of promotion for the future, and everything in between.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO