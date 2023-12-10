FREE PODCAST 12/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Maitland & McClelland: Continental Classic with Danielson vs. Andrade, Claudio vs. Kingston, Page vs. Omega, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland guest host for Wade Keller to discuss AEW Collision including two great matches in the Continental Classic tournament, Brian Danielson’s poor eye, Eddie Kingston’s crisis of confidence, home town heroes failing, why spooky wrestlers can’t co-exist, some fun promos, a serious lack of promotion for the future, and everything in between.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.