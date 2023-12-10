WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 11, 2023

Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,791 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,471.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Maxxine Dupri vs. Rhea Ripley

C.M. Punk to potentially sign with Raw

Becky Lynch to call out Nia Jax

