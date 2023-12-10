WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 11, 2023
Where: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,791 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,471.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
- Maxxine Dupri vs. Rhea Ripley
- C.M. Punk to potentially sign with Raw
- Becky Lynch to call out Nia Jax
