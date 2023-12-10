FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-11-2018) Seth says Raw sucks, Seth vs. Corbin headlines, title change, on-site reporter, live callers, mailbag (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (12-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw from San Diego, Calif. including discussions with live callers, an on-site reporter from San Diego, and mailbag feedback including the finish of the TLC main event, acknowledging Raw has sucked lately on air, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.