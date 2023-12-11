FREE PODCAST 12/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago PWT Talks NXT talking Tyler Breeze’s surprise return and whether he could stick around, the tag team hierarchy, Dakota Kai’s injury, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (12-12-2018) to PWT Talks NXT featuring their anniversary episode. Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Harley R. Pageot cover the Tyler Breeze surprise and whether he could stick around, the tag team hierarchy, Dakota Kai’s injury, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.