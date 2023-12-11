WWE Raw Results (12/11): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Nakamura, Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Maxxine vs. Rhea Ripley, CM Punk’s decision

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 11, 2023

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn last week, plus Drew attacking Jey Uso after he lost to Seth Rollins.

-The Raw opening theme aired. (I expect C.M. Punk to be in this prominently by next week’s episode. He’s not it in yet.)

-They went live to the arena stage as pyro blasted. Michael Cole introduced the show and said Drew McIntyre’s anger has been boiler over lately and he’ll be kicking off the show against Jey Uso.

-Jey made his ring entrance first. Cole said Punk is “one of the most sought-after free agents in history” and he’s expected to decide where he’ll land tonight. Wade Barrett hyped the Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match. Lots of “Yeet!” chants. Jey welcomed everyone to Monday Night Raw. He said he got “yeet” back and he’s excited about that. He said he’s also excited to have Punk back. He asked fans to say “yeet” if they want Punk to sign with Raw. He shifted to talking about what Drew did to him last week. He said Drew isn’t trying to be honest. He said he’s two-faced. He said tonight he’s going face-to-face to settle their differences. Drew’s music then played and Drew made his way out, mic in hand.

(1) JEY USO vs. DREW MCINTYRE