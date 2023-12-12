FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann analyze CM Punk ratings, storylines, backstage demeanor, Seth-Hangman comparison, Continental Classic, NXT Deadline + full Tony Khan ROH Media Q&A (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

C.M. Punk ratings, storylines, backstage demeanor, and more

Comparing how Seth Rollins is handling his feelings about Punk compared to how “Hangman” Page handled them

Thoughts on AEW’s Continental Classic so far including Swerve Strickland, Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson

A strong Swerve Strickland promo this week

The Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page match

Adam Copeland’s main event against Christian not popping a viewership boost for Dynamite

MJF’s current character direction after a couple weeks of pulling back on the pandering to fans

Reaction to NXT Deadline including some talk about whether Baron Corbin is better off having spent time in NXT and can be a fresh addition to the Raw or Smackdown roster?

Are Bobby Lashely and The Street Profits inevitably going to keep getting cheered?

And more!

Then in a bonus segment, Tony Khan’s full ROH Media Q&A from earlier today.

