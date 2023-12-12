NXT TV RESULTS (12/12): Hazelwood’s live report on Davenport/Williams ISC wins follow-up, Meta-Four vs. Briggs/Jensen/Henley, Thorpe vs. Dijak, (Cora) Jade’s return, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 12, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walking in from the parking lot with a bunch of flashing lights from photogs and some reporters putting out their phones. As Williams spoke to them, Hayes went inside with a smile on his face. No parking lot attack!

-They played a Deadl1ne recap video, including C.M. Punk’s appearance. Apparently, he’s backstage at NXT tonight as well. The winners were Dragon Lee (c), Kiana James, Ilja Dragunov, Hayes, Blair Davenport, and Williams. Cora Jade returned.

-The show kicked off proper with a cameraperson heading to the back with Hayes holding his knee in an apparent attack. Hayes and Williams were both wearing red, so is it a red herring?

CORA JADE IN-RING PROMO W/OTHERS

Jade was in the ring and said it was a long and difficult four months, not for her, but for the fans. She said the fog finally lifted and she knows how hard it was for all of the fans with her being gone so long, kissing her 8x10s. She said it’s fine, she’s back now. She said fans were tweeting her every episode to come back and even though they didn’t love her then, they love her now. She said no matter how deep the women’s roster, everything is better when she’s around. She said she’ll give the women in the Iron Survivor Challenge their flowers, but at the end of the day, no one was talking about them, but the return of Jade. Lyra Valkyria’s music interrupted.

She welcomed back Jade and said she couldn’t help but notice that Jade left out one key detail: that she jumped Valkyria from behind. She said it’s crazy that Jade’s been away for four months and nothing has changed. She said Jade’s still going to try and take shortcuts like she always has. Jade asked if she ruffled feathers. Valkyria said Jade may not have changed over the past four months, but she has as the new Women’s NXT Champion. The crowd cheered respectfully. She said she doesn’t care- and Davenport interrupted.

Davenport Valkyria might be at the top right now, but she overcame four of the best women in NXT and Jade isn’t one of them. She entered the ring to join the other two and said Valkyria needs to be focused on her because at New Year’s Evil, Davenport will become the champion she was destined to be. Valkyria said there’s no way in hell Davenport will take the title from her. She said she’s surprised the other two aren’t best friends because of their penchant to jump people from behind. Suddenly, Nikkita Lyons entered. As soon as she hit the ring, Davenport punched her, but then had to sell for those weak strikes. The faces – since I guess Lyons is a face – cleared the ring.

-Vic Joseph and Booker T then threw to a video package of Meta-Four confronting Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, setting up their match tonight. Meta-Four then made their entrance. [c]

-They returned with Kelly Kincaid in the back with Lee, the new North American Champion. She congratulated him and asked if it has sunk in yet. He said it was a dream come true and to be backed by the greatest luchador of all time while he won his first title in WWE was incredible. He recognized Wes Lee and wished him a speedy recovery. Lee said he’s going to defend the title as much as possible, like the other Lee. She asked about the first challenger. He said he’ll be in the ring and they’ll find out.

-Briggs, Jensen, and Henley made their entrance.

(1) META-FOUR (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah & Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson) vs. JOSH BRIGGS & BROOKS JENSEN & FALLON HENLEY – Six-person mixed tag team match

The heels attacked before the bell, but the ref inexplicably called for the bell when it was only Legend and Henley in the ring. Legend quickly took over, but ate a boot from Henley. Henley yelled and mushed Legend, then jumped on her back. Legend rammed her into the corner, but Henley jumped back on as Joseph said the four women in the opening segment will face each other in a tag team match. Henley then slapped the chest of Legend only for Legend to hit a big forearm. Henley went for a sunset flip, but Legend balanced and popped Henley up. Henley kicked out the knee and hit a kick to the back of the head, then was thrown off on a wheelbarrow attempt. Jensen tagged in, forcing in Mensah.

Mensah missed a Superman punch comically, then Jensen took over with corner work and a big hip toss. Mensah kicked the knee and used his own corner work to take over. They showed Tiffany Stratton watching from the locker room as her rivalry with Henley continues. Jensen hit a running face slam and Briggs tagged in, taking out Dar. The two then set the heels up for their sliding right hands. Back in the ring, Legend lifted Henley and then tossed her outside onto Briggs and Jensen. [c]

Mensah was in control as they returned. Jensen was able to send Mensah outside, but Mensah cut him off the other way. Jensen leaped over a leg sweep, but landed awkwardly and then had his leg kicked out. Dar tagged in and they hit double forearms. Dar kept Jensen grounded with a modified rear chin lock and then a sharp elbow to the head, then another. He applied a front face lock and drove him into the ropes near their corner. He reapplied the rear chin lock. A graphic said the Men’s Breakout Tournament begins next. Dar hit a leg kick and a European uppercut, but Jensen fought back with a counter elbow and big lariat. Dar grabbed the legs, then ducked under the enziguri, turning into kind of a dragon screw, and put on the ankle lock. Jensen finally fought int out and tagged in Briggs, but Jackson had the ref distracted. so the ref called off Briggs. Dar hit a series of big moves, but Henley broke up the pin. Legend lifted her into a powerbomb, but both went over the top. Stratton then came out, drawing Henley to the back. Back in the ring, Jensen tried an inside cradle for a two-count. He ate a Novaroller, but right into a Briggs tag. He came in hot and took it to Dar, then Mensah. Briggs called for the Clothesline from Hell and hit it for the win.

WINNER: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley at 11:02 (Clothesline from Hell)

-They cut to the back where Hayes was having his knee looked at by the doc and he was medically cleared. Williams said he’s good for Friday and asked if he knew who attacked him. Hayes said no, but he has an idea. Williams said not here, but he’ll tell him later. They each said they’ll handle their own business. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I thought with what happened Saturday, they would have Jensen cost them the match and eat the pin, but that didn’t happen obviously. It was a decent match, nothing spectacular, and it’s always hard to be overly enthusiastic about a match where half of it was during commercials. I think Briggs has been using the Clothesline from Hell since JBL chose him for the qualifying match, and it’s another nod not only to the veteran, but to what most of us think is a singles run coming.)

-They returned with snapshots from Deadl1ne.

-They had all eight men in the tournament on the ramp and introduced them one by one. Trey Bearhill from the University of Tulsa; Dion Lennox from Oregon State University; Luca Crusifino from Duquesne University; Tavion Heights from I didn’t catch the university; Keanu Carver from Temple University; Riley Osborne from CHASE U; Myles Borne from Appalachian State College; and Oba Femi from the University of Alabama. Lexis King suddenly appeared and attacked Bearhill from behind with a chair.

(2) OBA FEMI vs. MYLES BORNE – Men’s Breakout Tournament first round match

Borne and Femi began with Femi using his strength to gain the advantage, but the Borne using his technical acumen to gain a bit. Born hit a nice dropkick, but Femi hit some big strikes. Born then countered Femi in the corner and hit some corner kicks. The crowd chanted for Femi briefly, but a drop toehold took him down. Borne then hit a leaping double stomp to the back for a two-count. “Let’s go Oba!” rung out. He hit some big body shots, countered a whip, caught Borne on his shoulders, then hit a big lariat after Borne slipped out. Femi blocked and hit his own strikes, then lifted Borne into a belly-to-back only to launch him forward. He hit a running uppercut into the corner, but then Borne hit a snap powerslam for a two-count. Femi rolled outside and then tripped Borne on the apron. Back in the ring, he lifted and launched Borne again and then hit a pop-up falling powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 3:35 (pop-up falling powerbomb) to advance in the Men’s Breakout Tournament

-They showed Valkyria warming up in the locker room as Lyons appeared and asked if she was ready. Valkyria called Jade “NXT’s biggest pain in the ass.” Valkyria said she’s not going to let Jade’s return to poison NXT. Lyons said as bad as Valkyria wants Jade, Lyons wants Davenport just as bad. Valkyria opened her locker door to see that Tatum Paxley had put her face over Becky Lynch’s in the photo of the two.

-Lee made his way. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: If it was about who’s most ready now, Borne would have won. However, the one with the star, dare I say “breakout” potential, is Femi. Yes, he’s green, but he showed charisma and some intense, impressive power offense. He was my pick before the field was announced and I’m sticking with him.)

-They returned with Kincaid in the back with a furious Stratton. Stratton said she needs to vent. She called Henley a piece of trash and blamed her for not winning on Saturday. She mocked Henley for calling herself the top shelf “when she can’t even afford to drink from the top shelf like me.” She ended her venting and said now Kincaid could talk, then promptly walked away.

-Lee made his entrance. The person to answer the challenge was R-Truth! Just joking. I wish though. It was actually Tyler Bate.

(3) DRAGON LEE (c) vs. TYLER BATE – North American Championship open challenge

They shook hands to begin the match. This might be a pain in the ass to cover. Bate and Lee exchanged some quick holds and counters, a leap frog into an airplane spin and side headlock takedown by Bate to ground things. Back on their feet, they both went for kicks, had them caught, then both went for dropkicks. Bate took the left arm, then used his unique offensive style to wrestle circles around Lee into a schoolboy for a two-count. Lee and Bate took turns cartwheeling out of ranas and then leaping at the same time to avoid a possible leg sweep. A simultaneous lariat sent the match to break. [c]

Lee worked Bate in a corner as they returned. He sent Bate across, but Bate hit a knee and then his second rope uppercut followed by a dropkick to send Lee outside. Bate leaped over the top with a tope, clearing them and landing on Lee. Back in the ring, Bate hit a big exploder and kipped up. He hit his running shooting star for a two-count. Bate lifted Lee for an airplane spin, but Lee fought out and then kicked Bate in the corner as the latter tried to rise up. He then hit another thrust kick to send Bate outside and then went through the middle rope with a tope. Lee tripped Bate in the corner and leaped in with a kick. He then set and ran across the ring for a big dropkick, a two-count.

[HOUR TWO]

Lee ran at Bate, but was caught into an airplane spin. Bate slowed down, but then kept going into a Cradle Shock for a two-count. Bate punched away at Lee, but then Lee hit a big kick. Bate then ran off the ropes only to be hit a snap German, but he used that to hit his rebound lariat for a two-count (Lee has taken a lot of two-counts in this match). Bate climbed for a moonsault or phoenix splash, but Lee struck him and hung him up for a mushroom stomp, which he hit. He then set for his finisher, but Bate flipped out into a Tyler Driver 97 that was turned into a rana pin for a two-count. Bate tried his rebound lariat again, but Lee ducked and then hit his new finisher that I think Joseph called Operation Dragon, the running inverted shiranui as I’ve been calling the move. Lee helped Bate to his feet and they hugged after the match.

WINNER: Dragon Lee at 10:53 (Operation Dragon) to retain the North American Championship

-They showed Jensen and Briggs in the back as Jensen said Briggs turned a loss into a win. Henley came in and apologized for running out and said, “Yeah no, SHE’S garbage.” Briggs said after his win, he’s in line for the Heritage Cup. Jensen said that’s not really Briggs’ style, more of a knockout guy. Briggs said if he just knocks him out it’s fine and he needs to start thinking outside of the box to keep his momentum going. Jensen relented and then they all agreed to back Briggs.

-Dijak made his entrance. Question: how does one deliver hard justice if said one never wins any big matches or feuds? Dijak faces Eddy Thorpe next. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Easily match of the night of the three thus far. As much as we complained, I want them to go back to having only commercials during entrances so that we get the full match. I hate having my match viewing truncated by commercials.)

-They returned with Lexis King outside of Shawn Michaels’ office with a frustrated Ava. he was happy about what he did. She said Michaels was pissed and he shouldn’t go in there and that every person in the tournament wants him in it so they can kick his ass. He said he accomplished his goal and that he makes moments in NXT. She looked at him with disgust, but said he’ll be replacing Bearhill, who he attacked, in the tournament.

-Thorpe made his entrance.

(4) DIJAK vs. EDDY THORPE – Singles match

Dijak tried attacking during the entrance and the two fought outside and around the ring. It didn’t start with a collar-and-elbow tie-up! Five stars! Dijak got the better of Thorpe and slammed him face-first into the announce desk. Dijak said that Thorpe cost him the match, but then Thorpe sent him into the steps. They went back in the ring and the bell finally rung. Dijak just rushed Thorpe into a corner, but Thorpe fought back with kicks to the chest. Dijak’s side of the head was cut, I think hardway. He then rammed Thorpe hard into the corner and causing the top rope to snap off. Dijak grabbed the broken rope and used the metal fastening to attack Thorpe to cause the DQ. He targeted the midsection, which was injured by Dijak in the strap match, repeatedly with the weapon until a gaggle of refs came down to break it up. Dijak decided to reenter the ring, lift Thorpe to his shoulders, then drop him gut-first across the second turnbuckle, now the top turnbuckle on that side. Thorpe was left writhing in pain. Dijak’s head cut open when he was thrown into the steps on replay.

WINNER: Eddy Thorpe at 0:56 by DQ

CHASE U

Andre Chase was in his classroom and said this week they put into action their ideas from last week. They made 245 dollars from the car wash and 66 dollars from the bake sale. Duke Hudson that’s one-quarter…of one-quarter of one-quarter of the interest. Chase said he’ll take care of it and Hudson said Chase looked like s**t. Jacy Jayne told Thea Hail of their idea to do something with the Chase U section. Sudenly, Scrypts showed up with a steel briefcase and said he had a proposition for him. [c]