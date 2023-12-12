News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Analysis of Punk ratings, storylines, backstage demeanor, Seth-Hangman comparison, Continental Classic, NXT Deadline + full Tony Khan ROH Media Q&A (141 min.)

December 12, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • C.M. Punk ratings, storylines, backstage demeanor, and more
  • Comparing how Seth Rollins is handling his feelings about Punk compared to how “Hangman” Page handled them
  • Thoughts on AEW’s Continental Classic so far including Swerve Strickland, Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson
  • A strong Swerve Strickland promo this week
  • The Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page match
  • Adam Copeland’s main event against Christian not popping a viewership boost for Dynamite
  • MJF’s current character direction after a couple weeks of pulling back on the pandering to fans
  • Reaction to NXT Deadline including some talk about whether Baron Corbin is better off having spent time in NXT and can be a fresh addition to the Raw or Smackdown roster?
  • Are Bobby Lashely and The Street Profits inevitably going to keep getting cheered?
  • And more!
  • Then in a bonus segment, Tony Khan’s full ROH Media Q&A from earlier today

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022