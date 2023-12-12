AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/9): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Garcia in Continental Classic match, Cassidy vs. Angelico, Abadon vs. Adora

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2023

TAPED 12/5 IN MONTREAL, QUEBEC AT BELL CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

-Soundbites aired with Ethan Page, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Andrade & C.J. Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston discussing their scheduled matches tonight.

-The Collision opening aired top Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” as usual.

-The show opened with a view of the stage as pyro blasted and Tony Schiavone introduced the show.

(1) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. CLAUDO CASTAGNOLI – Continental Classic Tournament match

Kevin Kelly noted that if Kingston loses, he has virtually zero chance to win the tournament. He said Claudio and Kingston are nearly opposites. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. Kingston landed an immediate spinning backfist and went on a rapid-fire attack leading to an early two count. Nigel said he’s aware of the stakes in this match. Claudio came back with a faceplant for a two count. Claudio then gave Kingston the giant swing and then applied a sharpshooter at 3:00.

Claudio casually kicked Kingston in the corner. Kingston had some words for him, so Claudio turned up the intensity. He landed a running basement dropkick in the corner. Kingston blinked a few times. Claudio scored a two count. Kelly noted these two have wrestled each other two other times this year, including Kingston beating Claudio for the ROH Title last time. At 8:00 Claudio landed a superplex for a two count. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Claudio remained in control during and after the break. Kingston made a comeback and landed an exploder suplex for a two count. He hit a running lariat a minute later for a two count at 14:00. Claudio applied an STF as they made the 15 minute announcement. Kingston reached the bottom rope to force a break. Claudio set up the Ricola Bomb, but Kingston slipped free and went for a spinning backfist. Claudio ducked, though, and landed his European uppercut for a near fall. Kingston came back with a suplex and a spinning backfist that landed for a near fall.

Claudio rolled up Kingston for a near fall, but Kingston rolled through and leveraged Claudio’s shoulders down for a three count.

WINNER: Kingston in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another match that they effectively added drama with the approaching 20 minute time limit. The reverse roll-up finishes in these matches between wrestlers close to each other in the depth chart, though, is beginning to feel like the 24/7 Title is changing hands backstage on a WWE TV show.)

-A backstage promo aired with Jon Moxley recorded last Wednesday. He said people had been acting all week that he was supposed to be scared of Rush. He said people have been barking at him all his career, but their bite is rarely as bad as their bark. He said it was a hard match, and next week will be hard match against Swerve Strickland. He said it’s the Continental Classic and it’s supposed to be hard. He said there’s a lot of buzz about Swerve, but that’s cheap. He said being at the top of the sport and staying there is another thing entirely. “For a guy like you in your position, it’s right about now when you realize it’s a price you’re not willing to play.” He asked if he’s going to be the guy who takes him out. “Whatever will be, will be,” he said. He said ghosts and demons chase him to the ring every time, and it’ll be a long night for Swerve, “so I suggest you pack a lunch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Always compelling words and delivery from Mox. Good to see them building Dynamite during Collision like this. And it’s good to sprinkle Mox onto all the shows in ways that make sense.) [c]

-Backstage, Renee Paquette asked Hook about his ongoing issue with Wheeler Yuta. Yuta showed up before Hook spoke. He said Hook is an amateur, so she should be interviewing honorable champion like him. Hook said in monotone: “Real honorable, you kicked Shibata in the balls.” Yuta said he became a record-setting three-time ROH Pure Champion. He told Hook he stuck his nose in his business and he could make his life a living heel. He suggested a match with FTW rules. Hook agreed to it.

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. MERCEDES MARTINEZ (w/Diamante)

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Martinez ducked into the corner early and then came out swinging after the separation. Kelly talked about the contenders for the TBS Championship, and added Kris Statlander’s name to the list too as a former champion. Willow landed a senton splash. Martinez rolled to the floor. When Willow went after her, Martinez took control and threw Willow into the ringside barricade. They went to a partial double-box break. [c/pdb]

Willow made a comeback and landed a dropkick. She showed some fire and then landed a cannonball on Martinez in the corner. Diamonte stood on the ring apron. Willow knocked her down. Kelly said she sacrificed herself to buy Martinez some time. When Willow turned around, Martinez avoided a gut-wrench suplex and delivered a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. She followed with a backdrop driver and an overhead released suplex. Martinez lifted Willow onto her shoulders and put her on the second rope. She followed with what looked like a Razor’s Edge, but Willow tucked and cleared impact on her head and then small packaged Martinez for the three count.

WINNER: Willow in 10:00.

-Martinez and Diamante attacked Willow after the bell. Kelly said Martinez was angry and embarrassed. Diamante pulled a step ladder out from under the ring and then Martinez jabbed Willow with it. Diamante brought a pipe into the ring. Kris Statlander charged into the ring with a chain and chased both heels away.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Angelo Parker & Matt Mendard with Jake Hager. Hager interrupted as Menard was about to talk and said he’s upset with Danhaussen putting his hat down his pants. He said he’s got local authorities, the FBI, and the Mounties looking into it. “I’ve got bad hat fever!” he said. He stormed off and said he wouldn’t be at ringside for them. Menard and Parker talked about wrestling in Montreal and adding their names to greats who have performed in that arena. They closed with a few words in French. Parker turned to chat with Ruby Soho as Sarayah and Anna Jay walked in from the other side. Menard pulled Parker away. Ruby then asked Ruby what she was doing hanging around with those losers. Sarayah yanked open Ruby’s jacket and saw she was wearing Angelo’s t-shirt. She said she’s disgusting and evil witch and she’s going to leave her just like Toni Storm did. She said she has to prove to her next week against Riho she still wants to do this. [c]

-A promo aired with Swerve Strickland from last Wednesday. He said he’s the leader in the tournament and he doesn’t want to stop there. He said he’s the leader of the whole damn company. He listed what he does in the ring or in media interviews. He said he runs the industry. He said he can’t wait to face Moxley in Dallas on Wednesday. He said Mox listed violent things he does, but he does those things too.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a top shelf promo from Swerve, one of his best yet at knowing who he is but also feeling serious and aspiring to be a top top guy in the company.)

(3) WARDLOW vs. WILLIE MACK

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Wardlow absorbed some early Mack strikes and then surprised him with a standing dropkick. “Holy smokes did he get up!” said Schiavone. Mack ducked a charging Wardlow and then slingshot himself at him on the floor, but Wardlow caught him with a throat strike and then a headbutt. Back in the ring, Mack avoided a charging Wardlow and rolled up him for a one count. Mack went for a leaping head scissors, but Wardlow caught him mid-air and powerbombed him to the mat. He followed up with a clothesline and then powerbombed him again. He grabbed onto Mack’s trunks as he executed the move, and as soon as Mack landed, he reached down to pull up the back of his trunks. The ref then called for the bell, surmising that Mack couldn’t continue. Wardlow had actually left the ring, confident it was over, even before the ref decided to call for the bell.

-A soundbite aired with House of Black as clips aired of their recent attack on FTR.

-A clip aired of Big Bill and Ricky Starks attacking Omega and Chris Jericho backstage after Full Gear last month. Schiavone noted that Jericho is nursing an elbow injury.

(4) KENNY OMEGA vs. ETHAN PAGE

Schiavone said this is a battle between two great Canadian stars. Nigel said it can’t be a match about great Canadians with Christian Cage. Kelly said Ethan got into the best shape of his life recently. He said Ethan worked with a personal trainer and has weighed his food and done heavy cardio. Nigel said being in great shape is one thing, but competing against Omega is another. The bell rang 59 minutes into the hour. Ethan did look more sculpted.

[HOUR TWO]

Omega took Ethan down with a shoulder tackle. Ethan fired back with an elbow block to Omega’s chest as Omega rebounded off the ropes at full speed. They cut to Tony Nese watching on a monitor backstage. Kelly said Nese put Ethan through a table on Thursday night on ROH. Ethan caught Omega with a leaping cutter. Omega rolled to the floor. Omega threw Ethan into the ringside barricade. Ethan fired back and took control. Omega caught a charging Ethan with a back elbow. Omega then leaped off the top of the security barricade and moonsault pressed Ethan. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Back in the ring Omega remained in control and scored a two count. Ethan made a comeback and bodyslammed Omega. When Ethan charged, Omega kicked him and suplexed him over the top rope and then tumbled to the floor with hi. With both men down, they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

They fought back and forth during the break. Back from the break, Ethan leaped off the ring apron onto Omega at ringside. He threw him back into the ring and then leaped at Omega. Omega blocked the cutter with a knee of his own. He followed with his V-Trigger for a near fall. Ethan avoided another V-Trigger and then outmaneuvered Omega and hit a DDT for a two count at 9:00. A graphic hyped Danielson vs. Andrade.

Omega went for a moonsault out of the corner, but Ethan moved so Omega crashed. Ethan charged, but Omega landed a snap dragon. Ethan blocked another snap dragon attempt, but Omega pushed through and landed a second one. Next, Omega mounted Ethan on the top rope. They went to a wide shot of the crowd. Fans were all sitting and watching silently but intently as Kelly said, “Canada is coming unglued here in Montreal.” Ethan countered Omega and landed a leaping powerslam off the second rope for a two count. They exchanged near falls. Omega then gave Ethan a One-Winged Angel for the win.

Kelly said there is no one alive who can do what Omega can do. He said he would put “half a comma on there” because Will Ospreay is in that conversation. (Half a comma?) Nigel said the win shows Omega is the second-best wrestler from Canada, behind Christian.

WINNER: Omega in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a window into what could have been if Omega and Ethan were in the Continental Classic.)

-As Omega made his way up the ramp, the camera followed him. He turned around and saluted the crowd. big Bill then came out from the entrance area and delivered a big boot to Omega’s head. Ethan made his way up the ramp to check on Omega as Big Bill, at a safe distance, trash-talked Omega a bit.

-Lexy Nair interviewed C.J. Perry about Andrade’s main event match. She said her client is born to do this and then ran down his title history. She touted his range of styles including cruiserweight and heavyweight. Miro walked up to her and said, “I’m your husband and I’m trying to figure out when was the last time you said that many good things about me?” Lexy said, “I’m going to leave this to you two.” She slinked away with the microphone, but we could still perfectly hear Miro and C.J. Miro asked why she’s so bad that he told her to stay home. He said he earns the money and she’s his queen. She said she did stay home and cooked, cleaned, and listen, “and then you denounced me.” He said she needs to get her hands dirty now and then. He said when his dad went fishing, his mom cleaned the fish. He said when the tournament is finished, he will deal with him. [c]

-A vignette aired with Julia Hart. She said she can see behind everyone’s mask except Abadon’s. She said soon enough her heart will stop bleeding.

(5) PENTA & KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. ANGELO PARKER & MATT MENARD

Menard and Parker played to the Montreal crowd like babyfaces. Schiavone pointed out Menard’s family was there. The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. A loud “Daddy Magic!” chant broke out. They brawled at ringside at 3:00 as AEW cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Komander springboard somsersaulted into Parker who was then package piledriven by Penta leading to the three count.

WINNERS: Fenix & Komander in 9:00.

-A vignette aired with clips of Keith Lee and Shane Taylor in a sit-down interview with Nigel McGuinness.

-Schiavone plugged Moxley vs. Swerve, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, and Rush vs. Jay Lethal on Dynamite next week. Also, Samoa Joe speaks, Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong, and the Von Erichs. [c]

-Clips aired of wrestlers reacting to their tournament matches including Rush, Moxley, Briscoe, Lethal, Swerve, and White with backstage footage and soundbites.

(6) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO – Continental Classic Tournament match

Schiavone gave a shout-out to Jim Ross, noting that he is still recovering from a recent injury but will be back soon. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. They filled the first few minutes with a feeling-out-process that led to an extended Andrade side headlock. At 3:30 they did a sequence running the ropes including a Danielson leapfrog and an Andrade shoulder tackle leading to a two count. Danielson threw several roundkicks to the chest of Andrade, but Andrade countered with Dragon Screw takedowns. Andrade played to the crowd and then charged at Danielson, but Danielson avoided him. Danielson then dove through the ropes and tackled Andrade at ringside. They were both slow to get up. Danielson stood and began chopping Andrade as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Schiavone said Andrade yanked off Danielson’s protective eye patch during the break. When Danielson dove through the ropes, Andrade elbowed him in the exposed surgically repaired orbital bone, which was bleeding. Andrade applied a figure-four leglock. Danielson reached the bottom rope to force a break. Andrade went back after Danielson’s eye socket. Andrade headbutted that area of Danielson’s head as the blood continued to flow. He then stuck his thumbs in both eye sockets. Schiavone decried that it was beyond unsportsmanship.

Danielson fought back with a barrage of slaps to send Andrade to the mat. He then leaped off the top rope with a dropkick. Danielson countered an Andrade figure-four attempt with a small package for a two count. Andrade and Danielson collided with simultaneous clotheslines mid-ring. Both were down and slow to get up at 13:00. A “Fight Forever!” chant broke out. As Andrade set up a superplex, the ring announcer noted 15 minutes had elapsed. Andrade superplexed Danielson and then went into his three suplex series leading to a two count.

Danielson knocked Andrade off balance on the top rope and then took Andrade to the mat with a back suplex for a near fall. Danielson then applied a crossface. Andrade draped his leg over the bottom rope. They exchanged elbows to the side of each other’s heads. Andrade landed a spinning back elbow and then double knees in the corner. He threw hard elbow strikes to the side of Danielson’s head and then charged with double knees again. Nigel said the match should be stopped. Kelly agreed. Andrade face-planted Danielson with his hammerlock DDT for the clean win.

WINNER: Andrade in 18:30 to earn three points.

-Afterward, Andrade checked on Danieon’s face as officials tended to him. Claudio and Wheeler Yuta came out to check on Danielson. Claudio shoved Andrade away. Nigel said Andrade shouldn’t be ashamed of his approach. Andrade stood on the ring apron and made his case.

-Schiavone discussed the standings with Danielson, Andrade, and Bordy King all tied at six points, but Danielson the only one with a loss among those three. They cut back to Danielson being tended to as the show concluded.

(Keller’s Analysis: It started slow as if they were going to be taking it easy on Danielson’s eyes, but then boy did it pick up to the other extreme after the break and it was uncomfortable to watch without being sure whether Danielson’s was being properly cautious.)

