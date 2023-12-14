FREE PODCAST 12/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW One-Shot including Cardona vs. Kane, Lawlor vs. Kojima, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s One-Shot as they conclude MLW month with a real mixed bag of a show main evented by Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona for the MLW World title, a fantastic match between Tom Lawlor and Satoshi Kojima, and Rocky Romero vs. Mascara Dorado in a good lucha-style match, plus the World Titan Federation beats an unfunny joke into the ground, commentary that infuriates them, and more. For VIP listeners, they continue Alex Kane’s big weekend as he goes to ACTION Wrestling to face Adam Priest and Krule for the Action title, plus up-and-comers Bojack and Austin Luke face off in a fun bout.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO