VIP AUDIO 12/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Continental Classic tournament continues with Mox-Swerve, Jay White-Briscoe, Brody-Andrade, plus Hangman-Strong, Omega & Jericho talking segment, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 13 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring “Swerve” Strickland vs. Jon Moxley, Brody King vs. Andrade, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, and Jay Lethal vs. Rush in Continental Classic Tournament matches. Also, “Hangman” Page vs. Roderick Strong, Riho vs. Ruby Soho, a talking segment with Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks & Big Bill, and another angle with the Devil.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO