Tony Khan confirms meeting with CW officials about ROH TV rights

Tony Khan confirmed a Hause of Wrestling report that he has had talks with CW about bringing ROH to the network.

Tony Khan, speaking at the Final Battle medis scrum, confirmed that he had met with CW officials regarding ROH TV rights. “I think CW is a great network and we did have a visit,” said Khan. Dennis visited us at the Forum last year and was great. I have a lot of respect for Dennis Miller and the CW folks.” Khan went on to say the time wasn’t right and he hasn’t had a lot of detailed conversations about ROH’s TV future. Khan did indicate that he is excited for ROH and AEW to hit the market together in 2024.