IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (12/14): Lilly’s report on “Hidden Gems” episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 14, 2023

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show from an empty arena. Tonight’s matches are “Hidden Gems” from throughout the year that haven’t aired on Impact TV.

(1) ALAN ANGELS vs. SAMURAY DEL SOL

Hannifan and Gia Miller did commentary. This match took place in Chicago. SDS dove on Angels on the ramp. Angels threw SDS into the ringpost to turn the tide. SDS made a comeback. They fought on the top rope as Angels tried to remove SDS’s mask. SDS turned it into a neckbreaker type move to get the pin. [c]

WINNER: Samuray Del Sol in 10:00.

(2) MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Jai Vidal)

This match took place in Atlanta in June. Shaw and Masha started the match. Kelly and Evans mixed it it up next. Vidal got involved and attacked Kelly. Evans and Shaw kept the advantage on Kelly. Kelly gave Shaw a DDT. Masha and Shaw tagged in and fought. Masha knocked Vidal off the apron. Shaw gave Masha a stomp and Evans got a two count on Masha. Masha rolled up Evans and stomped her. Kelly knocked Shaw out of the ring. MK Ultra double teamed Evans, gave her a piledriver, and Masha pinned her. [c]

WINNERS: MK Ultra in 7:00.

(3) PCO vs. DEANER

This match was from Columbus, Ohio in June and was a street fight. Deaner attacked PCO from behind but PCO quickly recovered. The action quickly spilled to the floor. Deaner hit PCO with a cookie sheet. PCO hit Deaner with an ax handle and the cookie sheet. Deaner threw PCO out of the ring onto a bunch of chairs. Deaner threw PCO off the top rope onto two chairs and a got a two count. PCO made a comeback and clotheslined Deaner. [c]

Deaner attacked PCO with a trash can, but PCO no-sold it and made a comeback. PCO gave Deaner a DDT. PCO set up a table at ringside, but Deaner threw him off the top rope into it. Deaner got a two count. PCO chokeslammed Deaner into a trash can. Angles and Kon ran in and attacked PCO. OVE ran to the ring for the save. Sami Callihan gave Deaner a piledriver. PCO gave Deaner a moonsault and got the pin.

WINNER: PCO in 17:00.

-Video package on Vikingo. A graphic said that he returns at Hard To Kill. [c]

-Video package with Josh Alexander recapping his year and talking about his upcoming rematch with Will Ospreay.

(4) TOMMY DREAMER & CHANNING DECKER vs. DIRTY DANGO & ALPHA BRAVO

This match took place in Toronto in August. Dango got on the mic and said “I hate pro wrestling” before the match. Hannifan said that Decker was a hometown hero. Decker and Dango started the match. Decker legdropped Dango and got a two count. Dreamer and Bravo tagged in. Bravo tried a go-behind, but Dreamer quickly got out. Decker and Dreamer double teamed Bravo. Dango tagged back in and got hiptossed by Dreamer. Decker got a two count on Dango after an elbow drop, then put on a sharpshooter, which Bravo broke up. Dango attacked Decker from behind and put him in a leglock.

Bravo and Dango kept the advantage on Decker. Bravo missed an elbow drop on Decker. Dreamer made the tag and gave Dango a series of punches and a neckbreaker. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Dreamer catapulted Bravo into Dango’s crotch. Dreamer gave Bravo a DDT and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Tommy Dreamer & Channing Decker in 9:00.

(5) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. TAYLOR WILDE (w/KiLynn King)

This match took place in Atlanta in June and was for the Knockouts Title. Santino Marella joined Hannifan on commentary. Wilde took Deonna to the mat after a test of strength. Deonna fought back with chops and armdrags. Wilde regrouped on the outside. Deonna slid into Wilde and King on the outside. Back in the ring, Deonna got suplexed by Wilde after being distracted by King. Wilde stayed on the attack. Wilde put Deonna in a crossface. Deonna rolled out of it and put Wilde in an armbar. They traded punches. Deonna gave Wilde kicks, a Russian leg sweep, and an armbar. Wilde reached the ropes to escape. Deonna knocked King off the apron. Wilde kicked Deonna in the head and got a two count. Deonna gave Wilde the King’s Gambit and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 7:00.

(6) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. YUYA UEMURA

This match took place in September at the Memphis tapings. It was Yuya’s last match in Impact. They did some chain wrestling early. Yuya worked on Alexander’s arm. [c]

After trading punches, Yuya armdragged and powerslammed Alexander. Yuya put Alexander in an armlock. Yuya dropkicked Alexander. Alexander fought back with chops. Yuya put Alexander in a double wristlock. They traded punches. Alexander backdropped Yuya. Alexander gave Yuya an overhead suplex. Yuya came back with chops and a bulldog. Yuya suplexed Aleaxander for a two count then went for an armbar. Yuya escaped the C-4 Spike. Fans chanted “Both these guys!” [c]

Yuya threw Alexander to the floor. Alexander countered by giving Yuya a crossbody block to the floor. Yuya dove over the top rope onto Alexander on the outside. Back in the ring, Yuya put Alexander in an armbar, but Alexander escaped and put Yuya in an ankle lock. Alexander chopped Yuya, but Yuya fired up. Yuya put Alexander in another armlock. Alexander gave Yuya a series of German suplexes. Yuya gave Alexander a German suplex. Yuya dropkicked Alexander and knocked off his headgear. Yuya delivered another suplex for a two count. Yuya knocked Alexander off the top rope. Alexander caught Yuya with a punch when he came off the top rope and scored a two count. Yuya escaped a C-4 Spike and got a two count. Alexander recovered and gave Yuya the C-4 Spike for the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 25:00.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Impact’s streak of filler material heading into the TNA relaunch continued. The matches themselves were fine for the most part (and the main event was really good) but it was tough to be invested with no storyline advancement.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World, including a video recapping his attendance at a recent WWE Smackdown taping.