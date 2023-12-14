Tony Khan reveals recent meeting with WBD officials regarding AEW TV rights

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan and Warner Brothers Discover officials met on Tuesday to discuss extending AEW TV’s rights in 2024.

Khan revealed the meeting during the Final Battle media call this week when asked whether or not ROH is viewed as a viable property during the media.

Khan didn’t directly answer the question, but he did mention that ROH is still a third party in the relationship with WBD. “We’ve had really good talks with Warner Brothers Discovery, had a great visit with them today and we have a really exciting relationship that has grown a lot over the years and has expanded for AEW,” said Khan. “Ring of Honor is still a third party in the relationship and is a company putting on really exciting wrestling and is peripheral to the conversation right now. It offers a lot of value to AEW and to a media company.” Khan went on to say there’s a lot of interest right now and mentioned the company has “healthy options” moving forward towards a potential TV deal.