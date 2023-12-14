News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): CM Punk-Seth Rollins exchange, NXT Deadline review, AEW Continental Classic, UFC, more (91 min.)

December 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of AEW’s Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite from the last week including many Continental Classic Tournament matches.
  • A review of WWE’s Smackdown and Raw including the C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins exchange and the U.S. Title contendership tournament starting.
  • A review of NXT Deadline and the follow-up NXT TV show on NXT.
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and look ahead to this weekend’s final event of the year.

