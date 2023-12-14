News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #257 (12-11-93) of the PWTorch including Jerry Lawler’s Torch Talk, WCW eliminating house shows, 1993 award categories, more (120 min.)

December 14, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the hundredth(!) episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #257 of the PWTorch including Jerry Lawler’s interview with Wade, the follow-up to Owen and Bret’s feud, WCW getting rid of house shows in 1994, year-end awards, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022