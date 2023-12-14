VIP AUDIO 12/14 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Can Seth-Punk outshine Reigns-Cody at WrestleMania? Do mystery storylines ever work in wrestling? Plus Owens, Akira Maeda, AEW EVPs, MJF, Chat GTP booking, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Kevin Owens working with C.M. Punk.
- Evaluating a list of possible Punk opponents at WrestleMania.
- Would Undertaker have been the ideal whodunit for vehicularly assaulting Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999?
- Thoughts on the latest inductees into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame including Antonina Rocca & Miguel Perez, Sgt. Slaughter, Tomohiro Ishii, Blue Panther, Jack & Jerry Brisco, The Beauty Pair, and George Kidd.
- What’s the story on Akira Maeda and Riki Choshu.
- Favorite misspellings of wrestler names on posters.
- Are the EVP titles of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks just ceremonial at this point given Bryan Danielson’s role in C.M. Punk’s AEW firing.
- What should happen next now that the ROH World Hvt. Title is about to be absorbed into a Triple Crown Title?
- Is it true that mystery storylines seem to always fail in pro wrestling?
- What happened to the MJF “Bidding War of 2024” storyline?
- Is it unfair for people to frame Punk a liar and a hypocrite for returning to WWE?
- With Abadon going by the pronouns “they/them,” how should pro wrestling companies handle non-binary identifying wrestlers?
- Isn’t Punk a bigger difference-maker than Wade has portrayed him?
- What if Cody Rhodes stayed in AEW and went heel?
- What should Rhea Ripley’s role in Australia be for Elimination Chamber?
- Thoughts on the WWF-MLW antitrust settlement and the ex-UFC fighters antitrust lawsuit?
- Will Colby Covington continue to be a major draw in UFC for years to come?
- Thoughts on the Fabulous Ones as a tag team.
- What is the cause of New Japan’s decline this year?
- Scenarios for Cody and Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, EC, and WrestleMania.
- Is the AEW Continental Classic basically a way for Tony Khan to take a month or so off from booking traditional storylines?
- Is there hope for AEW to get better in the ways that are frustrating a lot of fans now?
- Is there hope for Kenny Omega to rise above his weaknesses and complacency limiting his potential? How about Tony Khan’s weaknesses including effort being put into keeping ROH alive?
- Evaluating a ChatCPT scenario booking the Continental Classic and if it’s better than what we’re actually seeing.
- Should wrestlers in the middle of a stack pin get credit for being part of scoring the pin?
- Did AEW signing Will Ospreay motivate WWE to sign Punk?
- Thoughts on “House of Villains” with Jonny Fairplay
- What has less logic: the MJF storylines or the last season of “Game of Thrones”?
- Reacting to a proposed Royal Rumble scenario with Punk and Seth.
- Can Seth vs. Punk feel bigger than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.