VIP AUDIO 12/14 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Can Seth-Punk outshine Reigns-Cody at WrestleMania? Do mystery storylines ever work in wrestling? Plus Owens, Akira Maeda, AEW EVPs, MJF, Chat GTP booking, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Kevin Owens working with C.M. Punk.

Evaluating a list of possible Punk opponents at WrestleMania.

Would Undertaker have been the ideal whodunit for vehicularly assaulting Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999?

Thoughts on the latest inductees into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame including Antonina Rocca & Miguel Perez, Sgt. Slaughter, Tomohiro Ishii, Blue Panther, Jack & Jerry Brisco, The Beauty Pair, and George Kidd.

What’s the story on Akira Maeda and Riki Choshu.

Favorite misspellings of wrestler names on posters.

Are the EVP titles of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks just ceremonial at this point given Bryan Danielson’s role in C.M. Punk’s AEW firing.

What should happen next now that the ROH World Hvt. Title is about to be absorbed into a Triple Crown Title?

Is it true that mystery storylines seem to always fail in pro wrestling?

What happened to the MJF “Bidding War of 2024” storyline?

Is it unfair for people to frame Punk a liar and a hypocrite for returning to WWE?

With Abadon going by the pronouns “they/them,” how should pro wrestling companies handle non-binary identifying wrestlers?

Isn’t Punk a bigger difference-maker than Wade has portrayed him?

What if Cody Rhodes stayed in AEW and went heel?

What should Rhea Ripley’s role in Australia be for Elimination Chamber?

Thoughts on the WWF-MLW antitrust settlement and the ex-UFC fighters antitrust lawsuit?

Will Colby Covington continue to be a major draw in UFC for years to come?

Thoughts on the Fabulous Ones as a tag team.

What is the cause of New Japan’s decline this year?

Scenarios for Cody and Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, EC, and WrestleMania.

Is the AEW Continental Classic basically a way for Tony Khan to take a month or so off from booking traditional storylines?

Is there hope for AEW to get better in the ways that are frustrating a lot of fans now?

Is there hope for Kenny Omega to rise above his weaknesses and complacency limiting his potential? How about Tony Khan’s weaknesses including effort being put into keeping ROH alive?

Evaluating a ChatCPT scenario booking the Continental Classic and if it’s better than what we’re actually seeing.

Should wrestlers in the middle of a stack pin get credit for being part of scoring the pin?

Did AEW signing Will Ospreay motivate WWE to sign Punk?

Thoughts on “House of Villains” with Jonny Fairplay

What has less logic: the MJF storylines or the last season of “Game of Thrones”?

Reacting to a proposed Royal Rumble scenario with Punk and Seth.

Can Seth vs. Punk feel bigger than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?

