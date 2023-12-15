AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/23): Viewership and demo compared to season average and year-ago numbers, November’s 7-day total viewers update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday’s (12/13) episode of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 845,000 viewers, up from 823,000 last week and below the 858,000 the week before. The average since the start of September is 835,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 950,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.31 rating, up from 0.24 and 0.29 the prior two weeks. It’s the first episode to draw 0.30 or higher since the Oct. 18 episode. The average since the start of September is 0.29.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating.

The 18-49 male demo drew 0.43, up from 0.35 and 0.41 the prior two weeks. The average since September is 0.40.

By comparison, NXT on USA the previous night drew 678,000 viewers and a 0.18 demo rating.

We also have the 7-day totals for all of November:

11/8: 933,000 (up 129,000 from 804,000)

11/15: 949,000 (up 126,000 from 823,000)

11/22: 990,000 (up 145,000 from 845,000)

11/29: 953,000 (up 95,000 from 858,000)

