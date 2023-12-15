NXT HITS & MISSES (12/12): Booker T, Meta Four vs. Briggs & Hensen & Henley, Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate, Dijak, Carmello, Ava Reign, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Meta Four vs. Briggs &Jensen & Henley: Hit

Outside of the NXT UK Tag Team Title run, I’m surprised Briggs & Jensen haven’t been pushed more. Great match from everyone, including Lash Legend, who continues to improve in the ring. Maybe I’m foreshadowing, but with the success of Briggs and Henley, it seems like Jensen could be moving towards a heel turn? He’s seemed out of sorts with the other two garnering so much attention.

Oba Femi vs. Miles Bourne: Hit

These Breakout Stars matches always make me watch them through a different lens, since these are (mostly) unproven newcomers, but even without that filter, I thought this was a pretty standard, but well-worked match neither competitor was asked to do to much and it flowed nicely. I can see why people are talking about Femi; he has everything that could catapult him pretty high.

Dragon Lee vs. Tyler Bate: Major Hit

Seriously, these two could come to the ring and play cribbage and it would be exciting! (Okay, that might be a stretch…) As great a match as you would expect to see from these two. I would love to see a Best of Seven between these two or possibly an Iron Man 60 minute match at a PLE.

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe: Minor Hit

This almost landed in the Miss column based on the absolute zero interest I have in Eddy Thorpe. He seems to lose more than he wins and he gets beat up severely almost all the time! All I know is that he’s proud of his Indigenous People background and while that’s awesome, I have little other interest in caring about him one way or another. This gets a Minor Hit because (a) we got to see a little blood (See? You don’t need to bleed buckets to have it make an impact!) and (b) the turnbuckle breaking and then being used as a weapon was pretty unique. Whatever happens next with these two men, I hope it concludes a feud that seems to be running out of steam.

Riley Osbourne vs. Keanu Carver: Minor Hit

As with the other Breakout Star match, this was standard and didn’t overstay its welcome. If I’m not mistaken, I think I’ve seen Riley at least once on Level Up? I do like an entrant in the tournament being from Chase U though.

Lyra Valkyria & Nikkita Lyons vs. Cora Jade & Blair Davenport: Hit

A well-worked match with these four women that never seemed to drag. Hit within a Hit for another weird and yet wonderful Tatum Paxley appearance, continuing her stalking/worshipping Lyra. I’m really looking forward to where she can take this character.

Closing Segment: Hit

The drama continues! I like how when this all started, Melo was the most obvious culprit, but good on Shawn Michaels and NXT for adding a few additional breadcrumbs that allow you to think to yourself “Hmm, maybe it was ‘person x,'” but inevitably coming back to Melo. He’s had subtle facial expressions and mood changes that have played nicely into this “whodunnit” saga.

Ava Reign has become an authority figure?: Miss

I think this has been bizarre for me, as we’ve gone from Ava being in a cult to talking with Paul Heyman to being Shawn Michaels’s second… with no explanation. And as much as I love Lexis King, his being granted a spot in the Breakout Tournament by attacking an existing entrant was bizarre. Plus, unless you’re willing to erase the fact that King has been wrestling since 2017, he’s hardly a fit for this tournament.

The Trick Williams / Booker T: MISS!!!!!!

Okay, I PROMISE to try to make this the last time I mention Booker T in one of these columns, but either mute his mic or change Trick’s music – no, don’t do that: it’s great, but it just leads to painful moments of Booker feeling the need to interject what has become the very definition of sleep demon noises for me! I’ll try to be fair. Lately, some of Booker’s back and forths with Vic Joseph have been entertaining and gotten me to chuckle, but please! No more sing-a-longs! (I’ll trade you one sing-a-long for three “caviar dreams” and two “shuckie-duckie’s”)

That’s all for this week! Time to go exorcise my sleep demon callings with well-aged Scotch! ‘Til next time!

