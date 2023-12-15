FREE PODCAST 12/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-13-2018) Keller & Fann discuss WWE seemingly unraveling creatively, Wrestle Kingdom line-up, ROH Final Battle preview, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-13-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Rich Fann from the PWTorch Livecast “Deep Dive with Rich Fann.” They begin with a discussion on industry reaction to record low Raw and Smackdown ratings including how fans who are critical are sometimes getting blamed for speaking out and not understanding the process, then a full preview of the WWE TLC PPV line-up and then a preview of the full ROH Final Battle PPV line-up.
