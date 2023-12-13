NXT Ratings Report (12/12): Viewership, key demo rating, year-ago comparison, seasonal averages, 7-day viewership totals for November

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (12/12) episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 678,000 viewers, up from 626,000 the prior week and the highest viewership in the last four weeks. The average viewership since the start of September is 740,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, in line with the 0.19, 0.18, and 0.19 the last three weeks. The average since the start of September is 0.22.

By comparison, AEW Dynamite last Wednesday drew 823,000 viewers and an 0.24 demo rating.

One year ago, NXT drew 666,000 viewers, 12,000 fewer than this week’s episode. It drew a 0.24 demo rating.

We now have the 7-day totals for November:

11/7: 882,000 (up 88,000 from live+)

11/14: 852,000 (up 149,000)

11/21: 715,000 (up 93,000)

11/28: 753,000 (up 94,000)

