AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and final grades for MJF-Samoa Joe, MJF-Devil, Copeland-Cage, Julia Hart-Abadon, Toni Storm-Riho, Miro and C.J., more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Another week closer to (MJF’s?) Worlds End. This week’s Dynamite is “Winter is Coming” down in my neck of the woods, Arlington, Tex. It doesn’t feel as much like a TV PPV as it has in previous years, but there’s still some good stuff to look forward to. Best of all, I will be there live to see it all. Without any further ado, in the words of the legendary Michael Buffer, “Let’s get ready to rumble!”

MJF vs. Samoa Joe; MJF vs. The Devil

Things were a bit of a roller-coaster this week with MJF. He somewhat randomly got in “Hangman” Adam Page’s face and was a bit of a jerk to him for no reason. Joe intervened and separated the two before things could get physical.

Cut to Joe and Max’s scheduled match against the Devil’s assailants. As soon as Joe entered the ring, the lights flickered and the assailants surrounded the ring. Moments later the assailants disappeared and the video screen came on to reveal MJF face down backstage with a broken beer bottle around his head. This accomplished a lot in short segment. It gave a credible excuse to keep MJF from wrestling and preserve him for Long Island.

It prevented the assailants from being prematurely exposed either by their in-ring mannerisms or unmasking. It also deepened the mystery surrounding the Devil by throwing in the red herring with the beer bottle after the Hangman-MJF kerfuffle and theoretically making MJF look suspicious based on the way he was on the ground.

I would argue that we’re too far into this for it to be MJF. There’s no real victim for him to fool and Joe didn’t get jumped by the assailants which would have benefited MJF were he the Devil. While Adam Cole remains most people’s top suspect, I have my doubts. I’ve always thought it would be difficult to explain why Cole waited until well after it would have benefited him most to turn on MJF.

That’s why I still believe the Devil is Britt Baker who’s gathered a group of people either angry with Max or jealous and resentful of his friendship with Cole. I believe this option offers the best story to mine. I would also point out that neither Wade Keller nor Todd Martin shot down the idea of Britt being the Devil on “The Fix” last week.

Grade: A

Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage

These two wily veterans had a really good main event match in which Jose Feliciano himself could’ve seen the finish coming. Referee went down. Enter Shayna Wayne. She scooped up the TNT Title belt and, after some unnecessary indecision, struck Copeland across the face with it. We all knew this was going to happen and I think it worked fine. I think it would’ve worked better if she just hit a surprise low blow on Copeland. No silly “who’s she going to hit” and the commentators wouldn’t have looked as goofy in that moment.

Nonetheless, Shayna’s heel facial expressions were on point after the belt shot. She had a perfectly-placed sneer on her face. I’m genuinely curious to hear her cut a heel promo. It’s a lot easier to be unlikable than it is to be sympathetic. I think there’s a chance that she could be an effective, heat-magnet heel playing off Christian. The Matriarch to his Patriarch. I expect Christian and Copeland to have a blow-off at World’s End. Remains to be seen what kind of match.

Grade: A

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Toni Storm continues to be the most fun person in wrestling right now. Having Ben Mankiewicz from Turner Classic Movies introduce her was an inspired touch. The match with Skye Blue was good. As soon as it was over, Riho made her return after a seven-month absence, establishing herself as Toni’s next challenger. I don’t hate this choice for a PPV match, but I am concerned. Riho is perpetually over, but a match with her must be laid out carefully so that her offense looks plausible given small stature. Also, Mariah May is set to have her first match, though we don’t know her opponent. It won’t be against Riho though as Riho will be facing Ruby Soho.

Grade: A

Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Abadon had a fun little match defeating Trish Adora on Rampage. Afterwards, the lights went out and then Julia Hart appeared. She laid the TBS Title at Abadon’s feet. Abadon picked up the title, but the lights went out and Julia disappeared. Best disappearance by a member of the House of Black to date.

The next night there was great video package about this feud. Seriously, the video production on this was fantastic. For the first time, Abadon felt like a creepy character as opposed to a parody of a creepy character. Given that champions rarely approach the challenger to start a feud, I still think that there’s a bigger plan at hand. Maybe after Julia beats Abadon she offers them entry into the HOB.

Grade: A+

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamanté

This feud certainly took an interesting turn on Collision. Willow and Mercedes had a real physical match. Mercedes hit a combination Razor’s Edge/Dominator on Willow, but was arrogant about the cover which allowed Willow to roll her up for the pin.

After the match Mercedes and Diamanté double teamed her. Diamanté pulled out a mini-ladder and a lead pipe. Kris Statlander made the save with a steel chain in hand. It suddenly became clear, to me at least, that these two teams are probably going to be the participants in the annual women’s tag team street fight. I’m good with that. I think these four are absolutely capable of glorious pro wrestling violence.

Grade: B+

Golden Jets vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Kenny Omega had a really good match with Ethan Page that he unsurprisingly won. As he headed up the ramp, Big Bill met him with a big boot. In addition Don Callis has indicated that his Family isn’t quite done with the Omega and Chris Jericho.

The way I see it, the Golden Jets will beat Ricky & Bill and then lose the titles to Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita possibly thanks to the Young Bucks. If that’s the plan, I just hope that there’s something for Ricky to do after they drop the belts.

Grade: B+

Miro & C.J. Perry

Mr. and Mrs. Miro met in the backstage area and we got whole new understanding of where Miro’s head is at. His father went to work and his mother stayed home. His father went hunting and his mother cleaned the kill. That’s the kind of wife Miro wants, but it ain’t the kind of wife he has. C.J. is her own woman and she has no intention of giving up managing Andrade.

Miro reiterated his promise not lay hands on Andrade while the C2 is happening. Once it’s over, though, all bets are off. I’m just glad we’re getting some definition with this story, some clear motivation, and a rooting interest.

Grade: A-

FTR vs HOB

There was not much movement in this feud save for a short video package recapping what’s happened thus far.

Grade: N/A

Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker

Ruby and Saraya sauntered into a 2.0 backstage promo. Ruby quickly started flirting with Angelo and, as usual, it was cute as could be. Once 2.0 left Saraya confronted Ruby who was being less than inconspicuous trying to hide something under her jacket. Saraya forced it open to reveal Ruby wearing Ang’s t-shirt. Saraya flipped the hell out, screaming about Ruby wanting to abandon her for Ang. Ruby assured her friend that wasn’t the case only to be told she had to prove herself to Saraya by beating Riho alone.

Ruby, if you’re reading this, if your friend doesn’t want you to be friends with or date someone else, they’re not really your friend. This is a toxic friendship and hopefully Angelo helps Ruby realize that.

Grade: A+

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/9): Keller’s report on Danielson vs. Garcia in Continental Classic match, Cassidy vs. Angelico, Abadon vs. Adora

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ROH media call report: Tony Khan takes questions from the pro wrestling media and promotes Friday’s ROH Final Battle