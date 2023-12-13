AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Where: Arlington, Tex. at College Park Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,312 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,182.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Von Erichs return to Dallas

Rush vs. Jay Lethal – Continental Classic Gold League

Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley – Continental Classic Gold League

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe – Continental Classic Gold League

Ruby Soho vs. Riho

Hangman Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong

The Golden Jets to speak

Samoa Joe to speak

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/6): Amin’s alt-perspective report including Christian vs. Copeland, Moxley vs. Rush, White vs. Lethal, Swerve vs. Briscoe, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ROH media call report: Tony Khan takes questions from the pro wrestling media and promotes Friday’s ROH Final Battle