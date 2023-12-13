AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Where: Arlington, Tex. at College Park Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,312 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,182.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Von Erichs return to Dallas
- Rush vs. Jay Lethal – Continental Classic Gold League
- Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley – Continental Classic Gold League
- Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe – Continental Classic Gold League
- Ruby Soho vs. Riho
- Hangman Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong
- The Golden Jets to speak
- Samoa Joe to speak
