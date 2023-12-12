WWE Raw Ratings Report (12/11): CM Punk’s influence on viewership mild two weeks later, key metrics including demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (12/11) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network drew an average of 1.467 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.533 million and well below the 1.884 million two weeks ago for the episode after Survivor Series featuring the returns of Randy Orton and C.M. Punk. Last night’s episode featured the second appearance of Punk on Raw; he wasn’t on last week’s show.

The hourly viewership was as follows:

1st Hour: 1.536 million

2nd Hour: 1.544 million

3rd Hour: 1.320 million

Punk appeared at the start of the second hour, which was the highest rated hour, up 8,000 viewers from hour one. Typically, hour two draws about 61,000 fewer viewers (based on averages this fall for hour one vs. hour two). That points to the hour Punk appeared on averaging 68,000 more viewers than would be expected based on hour one viewership. So it’s safe to say Punk made a positive difference, but mild relative to expectations and the usual ebb and flow.

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 216,000; the average this fall is 202,000.

Raw went up against two NFL games last night including a New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers game.

The overall cable household rating was 0.95.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.46, down from 0.49 last week. The episode two weeks ago with Punk’s return drew a 0.65 rating, above the prior fall average (Sept. 4 through Nov. 20) of 0.45. This week’s demo rating was basically average.

In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.63, down from 0.99 from two weeks ago. The average since Sept. 4 is 0.67, and 0.65 excluding the higher rating for Punk’s return two weeks ago.

The younger 18-34 male demo drew a 0.46, down from the 0.72 two weeks ago. The average since Sept. 4 is 0.43, excluding the Raw two weeks ago. So this week’s rating was a bit above the expected number.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Results (12/11): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on CM Punk’s decision, Cody vs. Nakamura, McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Ivar vs. Bronson

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: The curious case of threading the needle in NXT