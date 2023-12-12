VIP AUDIO 12/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-11-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: The pros and cons of TNA bringing in Sting and whether it fits their longer vision, Hayes’s defense of Ric Flair, Raw thoughts, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 11, 2005 episode of the James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:
- TNA’s big “surprise” at the PPV, the impact the surprise will have on the locker room, the two-month negotiations that led to the surprise, why TNA and Spike TV want the surprise, and two major signs of concern related to Frank Dickerson’s departure from TNA
- Why Dixie Carter is unfit to be president of a wrestling promotion.
- Why we can expect 24/7 Jeff Jarrett on Impact.
- The highlights and lowlights of Thursday Impact.
- Why the rating is stagnant and not growing.
- How A.J. Pierzynski’s appearance detracted from Turning Point’s main draw.
- How TNA is and isn’t reaching an audience they do and don’t understand.
- Why Michael Hayes’s defense of Ric Flair is ominous.
- Why media outlets outside of MSNBC can’t discuss WWE negatively.
- The positive aspects of Raw, why the Elimination Chamber is a reflection on behind the scenes management.
- How TNA management is on the verge of alienating the locker room.
- And more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.