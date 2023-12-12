VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look at various courses CM Punk could take in WWE on this run including the Rumble and WrestleMania (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features a walk through various courses C.M. Punk could take in WWE on this run including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania and what the ripple effects could be.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO