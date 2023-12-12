News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look at various courses CM Punk could take in WWE on this run including the Rumble and WrestleMania (24 min.)

December 12, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features a walk through various courses C.M. Punk could take in WWE on this run including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania and what the ripple effects could be.

