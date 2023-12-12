FREE PODCAST 12/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: CM Punk makes his decision but now what, was Nia right about Becky, on-site report on off-air happenings, live callers, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts on C.M. Punk’s decision and other interactions with wrestlers including the summit with Seth Rollins. They talk with callers about the Royal Rumble with Punk and Cody Rhodes, the Nia Jax claim that she made Becky Lynch a star, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Cleveland.

