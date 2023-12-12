VIP AUDIO 12/11 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Seth confronts Punk after Punk chooses Raw, Jax confronts Becky and brings up their past, Cody vs. Nakamura, Drew vs. Sami, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Seth Rollins confronting C.M. Punk after Punk chooses Raw, Nia Jax confronting Becky Lynch and brings up their past and claims she’s the reason Becky became a top star, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, and more including an awful singles match performance by Maxxine.

