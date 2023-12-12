VIP AUDIO 12/12 – The Fix Flashback (12-4-2016): Ventura’s commentary, thoughts on Sasha beating Charlotte, 205 Live’s debut episode, Young Bucks, Nakamura’s entrance theme, how to get rid of “This is Awesome” chants, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 4, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- TLC quick preview
- ROH Final Battle in-depth review
- The Young Bucks staying in ROH and facing the Hardys.
- The prospects of Kyle O’Reilly as ROH Champ.
- 205 Live’s debut episode, the prospects for its future.
- The issue with the crowd support after Smackdown.
- Thoughts on the Sasha Banks win over Charlotte
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- Could the attempt by the MMAFA to initiate collective bargaining with UFC initiate a similar movement with WWE.
- Is Shinsuke Nakamura’s song really a problem.
- The “This is Awesome” chants and how to get rid of them.
- Why did Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn sign with the WWF from UFC.
- Thoughts on Jesse Ventura’s color commentary.
- And more.
