AEW Collision Ratings Report (12/9): Total viewership and key demo rating, season average, series average after 26 weeks, 7-day viewership totals

Last Saturday’s (12/9) episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 455,000 viewers, in line with 451,000 the prior week. The average viewership since the start of September is 419,000, although that includes several episodes that aired outside of the usual timeslot or up against a WWE live PLE.

The series average viewership after 26 weeks (a half year) is 484,000, including a peak rating on week one of 816,000.

In the core 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.14 rating, matching the previous week’s rating. The average since the start of September is 0.12.

The series average after 26 weeks is 0.15.

The episode featured two Continental Classic matches, Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez, among other matches and features.

We also have the 7-day totals for November:

11/4: 454,000 (up 88,000)

11/11: 496,000 (up 100,000)

11/18: 391,000 (up 121,000)

11/24: 468,000 (up 151,000)

