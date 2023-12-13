AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/13): Keller’s report on Swerve vs. Moxley, Jay White vs. Briscoe, Rush vs. Lethal in Continental Classic matches, plus Ruby vs. Riho, Hangman vs. Strong, Von Erichs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2023

ARLINGTON, TEX. AT COLLEGE PARK CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the entrance stage live without the Dynamite opening theme or crowd shots. (WrestleTix tallied around 3,400 tickets distributed as of this afternoon, so a pretty small crowd for a live TV product.) As Joe walked out, the announcers discussed the situation last week with MJF apparently attacked backstage. Taz said it might’ve been the masked men, but they didn’t see it happen so they can’t be sure.

Joe introduced himself. Fans chanted “Joe! Joe!” He said the apparent attack on MJF could have jeopardized his championship opportunity. He said he saw a broken beer bottle that matches what “Hangman” Adam Page drinks. He said he also noticed “a lingering scent of Setsons and disappointment.” He said he searched high and low for a cowboy, but he was missing. Hangman’s music then played.

Hangman entered the ring and approached Joe. He told him to accuse him to his face “like the man I thought you were.” He said if he thinks he had anything to do with it, he’d be so wrong because he doesn’t care about what’s going on with MJF and the “game of Clue whodunit.”

Joe said he might not care, but he might’ve already made up his mind to be an executioner. Roderick Strong interrupted them. He yelled “Samoa! Samoa!” He was accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Roderick called Hangman his “young boy.” Strong entered the ring and said they never saw who attacked MJF. He said, “Come on, Joe. Think. It’s Max. Max is the devil!” Hangman swung Strong around. Strong said he’s not talking to him. Hangman punched Strong.

Joe had some words for Hangman, then left the ring as Hangman stared him down. Strong attacked Hangman from behind. “Was that Roderick Strong or Peter Falk,” said Excalibur (a reference to the great “Columbo” detective series from the 1970s and, later, an inferior but still decent 1980s version).

(1) RODERICK STRONG vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE – Continental Classic Tournament match

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Excalibur plugged upcoming matches on the show. Hangman reverse-whipped Strong and kicked him on the rebound at 3:00. Strong took over again and scored a one count after a kneedrop to the chest. As Bennett distracted the ref, Taven grabbed Hangman’s legs as he was was on the top rope. Strong then took a cheap shot. Strong then dropped Hangman hard over the top turnbuckle. They cut to a double box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, they battled mid-ring with Hangman showing signs of life. Strong ducked Hangman, but then they both struck each other at the same time. Strong was the first to stand as Taven and Bennett cheered him on. Hangman stomped away at Strong in the corner. Excalibur said “he stomped a Texas mud hole in him.” He also plugged tickets going on sale for AEW Revolution on March 3.

Hangman bit at Strong’s forehead in the corner. Taz said the Texas Death might might’ve changed Hangman. Hangman went for a moonsault, but Strong moved. Hangman landed on his feet and then landed a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Strong came back and applied a Strong Hold (Boston Crab) mid-ring. Hangman crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break.

Hangman set up a Buckshot. Taven grabbed at him, so Hangman moonsault off the apron onto him. He kicked a charging Storm and then moonsaulted off the top rope onto both Taven and Bennett. Hangman then went for a Buckshot, but Strong blocked it. Hangman rolled up Strong for a two count. Hangman gave Strong a spinning lariat and then a Dead Eye for a three count.

WINNER: Hangman in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. It’s just good to see Hangman, in his prime, actually working a long singles match on AEW TV. More of that now.)

-Excalibur noted the chart showing the point tallies for the Continental Classic. [c]

(2) BRODY KING vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO – Continental Classic Tournament match

Brody made his entrance first. Clips aired of his previous wins in the tournament. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Excalibur noted that C.J. cannot be at ringside for Andrade. Taz said there’s no excuses, it’s just one-on-one, in the tournament. Andrade utlized some side headlocks early. After a top rope crossbody press by Andrade, Brody kicked out and rolled to ringside. Andrade moonsaulted off of the top rope onto Brody at ringside. Excalibur explained that the top two point getters in each League battle to reach the final at Worlds End. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Brody beat up Andrade at ringside during the break. Both men were down and slow to get up at 10:00. Andrade kipped up after a few seconds and got fired up and flexed. He then pumped up the crowd before going for a charge in the corner. Brody stood, but Andrade bodyslammed him. Andrade landed a split-legged moonsault out of the corner for a two count. Brody avoided a corner charge by Andrade and then hit a lariat for a two count. Brody then landed a cannonball in the corner for a near fall.

They stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring at 13:00. Brody went for a boot, but Andrade caught him instead with a spinning back elbow. Brody went down hard. When Andrade climbed to the top rope, Brody got up and set up a superplex, but Andrade leaped down and drove Brody’s head into an exposed part of the turnbuckle. Andrade then landed the Hammerlock DDT for the win. Excalibur said Andrade shifted the turnbuckle pad. Andrade is at 9 points now in the lead.

WINNER: Andrade in 15:00 to earn 3 points in the tournament.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good match, and the stakes felt high with both at 6 points going in. Brody is making a case for a sustained push after this tournament, win or lose.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Kevin Von Erich with his sons Ross and Marshall. Kevin said he loves the style of AEW and has so many friends. Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Trent Beretta walked in. Orange invited the Von Erichs to team with him. Danhaussen accused Orange of betraying him and Trent. Orange said they’re in Texas. The Von Erichs agreed.

-Kenny Omega made his ring entrance. [c]

-Chris Jericho was in the ring after the break as his music played. A clip aired of Big Bill and Ricky Starks attacking Jericho and Omega recently. Omega joked that he didn’t know the words to Jericho’s song until the fans just sang it. Jericho said it was the first “Golden Jets” chant. Jericho said he’s spent three weeks planning what to say to Big Bill & Ricky Starks. He told them to get “their sorry asses out here.” Starks and Bill came out. Starks asked, “Did you miss me?” Starks thanked Omega for AEW. He said Jericho sucks the life out of every single thing, so he has nothing to thank him for. Starks asked Omega if he can really trust Jericho. Bill told Omega if Jericho attacked him, nobody would be surprised. Omega turned to Jericho said, “Chris, you know I don’t trust you.” Omega brought up Big Bill’s role in The Firm. He asked if fans remember The Firm. “I can’t say that I do,” he said. He said it was more like “The Flaccid” or “something more up your alleyway – Sawft.” Omega said he’s the target of a beatdown every two weeks, and he gets back up. He challenged them to defend their titles against them at Worlds End. He referred to him as Jericho as “The Winnipeg Jets” at first and then switched to “The Golden Jets.”

Starks said he beat Jericho on Dynamite in January. Bill said Starks beat him twice, actually. Starks said they are the best tag team there is, even without a team name. Jericho said they need a name. Fans chanted “Assholes!” Jericho said, “How about The Rick & The Dick.” Jericho suggested “Big Billy Starks.” Starks said that fell flat. Jericho got the crowd to chant it anyway. Starks made fun of Jericho for looking like he got his outfit at Hot Topic. He called Starks “a better dressed, less charismatic version of Enzo Amore.” Fans ohhh’d pretty loudly. Omega said least Enzo would build up Bill and not take the entire spotlight.

Starks said they’re starting to piss him off. He said they’re ready to take them on and nobody is better than them. He called them “Winnipeg scumbags.” Omega said he might stew on that for a bit. He then bid them and the fans adieu.

(Keller’s Analysis: That wasn’t good. Starks getting fired up at the end got the crowd on his side. The team name stuff wasn’t clever. Omega’s character is so underdeveloped for a top tier player that he still doesn’t really know how to present himself, leaning on that tired “adieu” stuff that’s never been established in AEW with any context. Jericho seemed to kinda realize how bad it was.)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) RUBY SOHO vs. RIHO

“Timeless” Toni Storm made her way to ringside in black and white. The announcers were at ringside, by the way. She asked if she should do color or play-by-play. The bell rang 2 minutes into the hour. Riho climbed to the top rope at 2:00. Soho tried to suplex her to the mat, but Riho blocked it and then stomped down on her. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Ruby controlled the action during the break. Riho made a comeback with a head scissors and then landed a 619. She followed with a top rope body press. They exchanged leverage two counts. Toni posed for the camera every time she was shown. Soho avoided a top rope leap and then did her No Future (which showed light) for a two count. Riho landed a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. She followed with a Dragon Suplex and then a Meteora for the clean win.

WINNER: Riho in 9:00.

-A vignette aired on Wardlow.

-Rush made entrance, accompanied by Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose. [c]

(4) JAY LETHAL vs. RUSH – Continental Classic Tournament match

The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said Lethal is basically eliminated from the tournament, so this is basically for pride. Schiavone said wrestlers would love to be spoilers. Lethal got in early offense and did his strut. Rush came back with a snap back suplex and running knee. Lethal rolled to ringside. Rush went after him aggressively.

Back in the ring Lethal took control until Rush threw him into the corner with a belly-to-belly. Rush played to the crowd before charging at Lethal. Lethal recovered during that time and kicked Rush as he charged. Lethal then went for a Lethal Injection. Rush caught him in a sleeper instead. Lethal tapped.

Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt came out to console a dejected Lethal as Rush celebrated with fans at ringside.

WINNER: Rush in 5:00 to earn 3 points.

-A brief vignette aired on Moxley vs. Swerve.

(5) JAY WHITE vs. MARK BRISCOE – Continental Classic Tournament match

White made his entrance first, alone. As Briscoe came out, Excalibur said Rush is the biggest fan of Briscoe tonight because Rush needs White to lose or wrestle to a draw the rest of the tournament. Excalibur noted they’ve wrestled before in ROH. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. At 2:00, Jay overhead tossed Briscoe over the top rope to the floor. Briscoe’s shoulder hit the edge of the ring as he crashed to the floor. Briscoe blocked a Blade Runner back in the ring. White hit a DDT for a two count. They cut to a double box break at 3:00. [c/db]

White controlled Briscoe during the break with leg holds. Excalibur plugged ROH Final Battle. Briscoe landed a flying elbowdrop off the ring apron. Briscoe powerbombed White out of the corner and scored a near fall. He signaled for the Jay Driller next. Fans chanted “Dem Boys!” White countered with a Dragon Screw followed by two sleeper suplexes onto his head. Briscoe blocked a Blade Runner and then suplexed White onto his head and neck. Briscoe then positioned White for a top rope elbowdrop, but White lifted his knees to block it. White then hit a quick Blade Runner for the win.

WINNER: White in 11:00 to earn 3 points.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Not a lot of suspense with the finish. Briscoe was in this tournament to have good matches, but lose a lot, which is what he’s doing.) [c]

(6) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND vs. JON MOXLEY – Continental Classic Tournament match

Pricne Nana danced with Swerve on the ramp. Then Moxley made his entrance to “Wild Thing.” The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Then a loud “AEW!” chant broke out. (Small, but good crowd.) Mox backed Swerve into the corner. Before breaking, he kissed his nose and then threw out his gum and smiled. Taz said that’s a way to get into the head of your opponent. Swerve brushed it off. Swerve returned the favor. Fans weren’t sure what to think of what was going on, based on their sudden silence.

Mox retreated to the ramp after a surprise head scissors by Swerve. Excalibur said they don’t see Mox get unnerved. Swerve danced in the ring. Mox went back at him, and they exchanged side elbows to the head and chops to the chest. Swerve DDT’d Mox off the top turnbuckle. Yikes. Mox kicked out of a casual cover and rolled to the floor. Swerve kicked him into a chair at ringside and punched away at him.

They fought back and forth for a few minutes. Swerve blocked Mox’s body stomps and threw him to the floor and then into the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

Mox dominated during the break. Swerve made a brief comeback before Mox took over again. A dueling chant of “Let’s Go Moxley / Let’s Go Swerve” broke out. Swerve caught a charging Mox with a flatliner and then a twisting vertical suplex. Mox popped up, but Swerve landed a big boot for a two count at 13:00. Mox shoved Swerve off the top rope to the floor.

