WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT (12/13): Natalya vs. Elektra Lopez, Von Wagner vs. Edris Enofe

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Blake Howard

Two solid matches – Natalya and Edris Enofe in action

(1) NATALYA vs. ELEKTRA LOPEZ

The women exchanged shoves, then Natalya rolled Lopez up for a quick two-count cover. She whipped Lopez to the mat with a side headlock. Lopez fired her off and knocked Natalya down with a shoulder block on the rebound. Lopez posed at the crowd who booed her in return. Lopez applied a wrist lock while taunting Natalya. Natalya reversed out of the hold and attempted a sharpshooter, but Lopez wriggled free and rolled out to the floor. Lopez was scolding the fans with her back to the ring, so Natalya knocked her down with a baseball slide under the bottom rope.

Natalya went to the floor to roll Lopez back into the ring. Lopez issued some punishment to Natalya in the corner. She clotheslined Natalya to the mat, dropped an elbow, then covered for two. Lopez blasted Natalya’s face into the top turnbuckle, then choked her against the middle rope. The ref counted, so Lopez released Natalya and she crumpled to the mat. Lopez covered for two, then applied a chinlock. When Natalya nearly escaped, Lopez converted her hold into a neckbreaker, then covered for another two-count. Lopez went back to the chinlock.

Natalya battled out and rolled up Lopez for two. Natalya landed a discus lariat and covered for another two-count. Lopez slipped out of two more sharpshooter attempts by Natalya. Natalya ducked a clothesline, but Lopez planted Natalya with a swinging side slam on the next rebound. Natalya rolled out of the way of an elbow drop, then dodged a charging Lopez in the corner. This gave Natalya the space needed to apply the sharpshooter proper, and Lopez quickly tapped out.

WINNER: Natalya by submission in 5:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Solid match, as is expected with Natalya at the helm. Lots of teased sharpshooters, so it’s nice to end the match with one.)

(2) VON WAGNER vs. EDRIS ENOFE

Enofe and Wagner bumped fists as the match began. Wagner controlled Enofe with a wristlock, then leveled him with a shoulder block. Wagner ran the ropes and took Enofe down with a shoulder tackle. Enofe wobbled up to his feet, and Wagner moved in to attack in the corner. He knocked Enofe down with a clothesline. Wagner ran the ropes again, but this time Enofe knocked him out of the ring with a drop kick. Enofe immediately ran the ropes and took out Wagner on the floor with a somersault senton over the top rope. Enofe flexed at the crowd as we cut to break.

Enofe took Wagner down with a twisting bulldog as we came back from break. He covered Wagner for two. Enofe dropped three elbows, then flexed while covering Wagner for a one-count. Enofe applied a chinlock.

Wagner got to his feet and landed two body blows. Enofe kicked Wagner’s left knee out, then took him down with an awkward looking guillotine leg drop. He landed on top of Wagner, then covered for two. Enofe climbed to the top rope and jumped – Wagner rolled out of the way, so Enofe rolled through his landing. Wagner ducked a clothesline, then scooped and dropped Enofe to the mat. He took Enofe down with a double-underhook slam. Enofe slipped free from one powerbomb, but Wagner immediately lined up another and planted Enofe. Wagner covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Von Wagner by pinfall in 5:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff, but it did appear they got their wires crossed during Enofe’s leg drop. They also bucked the Main Event trend of the second match being longer than the first.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42