WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/15): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, U.S. Title Tournament First Round, Orton vs. Jimmy, Michin & Vega vs. Damage Ctrl

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 15, 2023

GREEN BAY, WI AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd and Kevin Patrick introduced the show. He said that Roman Reigns would make his return tonight.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. They posed at the top of the ramp as pyro exploded behind them. Michael Cole touted Reigns’ title run at 1,202 days. Patrick threw to a video recap of last week’s tag team main event. The video showed the finish with L.A. Knight and Randy Orton picking up the victory. A graphic appeared at the bottom of the screen for tonight’s match between Orton and Jimmy. Corey Graves promoted the match. Cole said the landscape of WWE has changed a lot since the last time we saw Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Reigns posed again in the ring as another set of pyro exploded on the stage.

-Reigns stood in the middle of the ring flanked by Heyman, Jimmy, and Sikoa. Heyman handed Reigns the mic and celebrated when Reigns took it. Reigns addressed the crowd and asked them to acknowledge him. The crowd booed. Reigns smirked and looked around. Reigns told the crowd to shut their mouths. Reigns said he wouldn’t have had to ask if they kept the boos down. Reigns said he’s here to celebrate. He said it’s promotion season. Reigns said he’s a good boss and a fair Tribal Chief. Reigns said when someone’s doing well, they let them know. Reigns said that tonight is about one man. He said this man has bent over backwards and has done everything for the family over the last year or so. Reigns said this man is the next in line if anything happens to him. Jimmy celebrated behind Reigns. The crowd chanted for Randy Orton. Reigns said it isn’t for Orton. Reigns said this man is going to be responsible for the Bloodline and the next Tribal Chief. Reigns turned to Jimmy and told him to join him in congratulating Solo Sikoa. Reigns turned and hugged Sikoa. He told Sikoa he loved him. Jimmy looked dejected and fell back in line.

-Randy Orton made his entrance. Reigns stared Orton down as Orton walked toward the ring. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good start to the show without having us wait for Reigns. Everyone saw the Sikoa reveal coming, but watching Jimmy get excited just to be letdown was a treat. We still don’t have a complete picture of how Reigns feels about Jimmy, but we at least know he’s behind Sikoa on the pecking order. It’s a start, but not groundbreaking given their wins and losses as of late.)